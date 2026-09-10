Telangana CM orders probe into BRS MLCs’ ‘derogatory remarks’

Hyderabad : Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday ordered a “comprehensive investigation” into the alleged derogatory remarks against Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar by two BRS MLCs and other related incidents, hours after the assembly suspended all 22 BRS MLAs for entire monsoon session. BRS working president KT Rama Rao (centre) along with party MLAs after a meeting with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, following the suspension of all 22 party MLAs from the state assembly for the remainder of the monsoon session at Lok Bhavan in Hyderabad.

The CM also said that a purification programme was allegedly carried out by BRS supporters near the farmhouse of party president K Chandrasekhar Rao where Congress workers and Dalit activists held a protest on September 8 over the ‘abusive’ remarks against the Speaker, who is a Dalit leader.

Also Read: 22 BRS MLAs suspended from Telangana Assembly over ‘disrupting’ proceedings

A probe will be conducted into this issue, he said.

Reddy, who spoke in the Assembly, alleged that Rao hatched a conspiracy in the meeting of party MLAs and MLCs held in his farmhouse on September 6 to disrupt the Assembly proceedings for fear of getting exposed over his alleged misrule during 2014 to December, 2023.

The BRS MLAs and MLCs, provoked by KCR, turned like “maniacs” and “attacked government employees and police” at the Assembly gate on September 7 when they were stopped by police and also made derogatory remarks against the Speaker, he alleged.

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Launching a blistering attack on KCR, he said the Telangana society would purify the alleged feudal arrogance of KCR’s family. “... purification of land where Dalits walked shows the filth, conspiracies and how they are encouraging differences (in society). What needs to be purified is not where the Dalit brothers walked. The arrogant thoughts of untouchability in the hearts of KCR and his family should be purified,” he said.

The CM said the government would not be “inactive” towards the alleged untouchability, discrimination and purification.

The government has decided to punish, as per law, those who insulted the Speaker’s Chair and also the Dalit communities over the reported purification programme, he said.

Also Read: Signals from Parliament’s monsoon session washout

Citing provisions of BNS and SCs and STs (Prevention of Atrocities Act), he said the government has decided to order a probe into those “who made conspiracies and implemented them”.

Reddy said Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar would be supervising officer of the probe.

The government would conduct an investigation into the “conspiracy at the farmhouse” and all related incidents and complaints on the matter, he added.

On Wednesday morning, 22 BRS MLAs, including party working president K T Rama Rao, were suspended from the Assembly for the remainder of the monsoon session for disrupting the proceedings by entering the well of the House. Speaker Prasad Kumar announced the suspension of the BRS members after Sridhar Babu moved a motion for the same.

Soon after the House met, the BRS members raised slogans like ‘we want justice’ and Rao gave an adjournment motion seeking debate on the alleged high-handedness of police against the party’s women MLAs, who were stopped at the assembly gate, and the alleged comments of some ruling Congress members wishing death of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.

While the BRS MLAs were seeking explanation for alleged attack on its law-makers on September 7, the Congress accused BRS of abusing Speaker Prasad Kumar’s mother the next day.

In a related development, the opposition BRS petitioned Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla over the alleged police high-handedness against its party MLAs, including women members, and the alleged comments made by a ruling Congress MLA wishing for the death of the regional party’s president K Chandrasekhar Rao.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao said the party also apprised the Governor of the “attack” on KCR’s residence by “Congress goondas” on September 8. In the memorandum, the BRS alleged that its MLAs were obstructed and assaulted at the assembly gates on September 7 morning instead of being facilitated entry into the legislature.

He urged the governor to seek report from the DGP and chief secretary on September 7 events. Rao said the governor assured that he will seek the report from the DPG and the chief secretary.