Third FIR lodged against Shivakumar for Mekedatu padayatra, Cong leader tweets videos implying continued march

A third first information report (FIR) has been lodged against Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar for holding Mekedatu padayatra despite Covid-19 restrictions in the state, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. Besides him, the case has been filed against 63 others.

Shivakumar's brother, Lok Sabha MP DK Suresh is among those who has been booked for the padayatra (foot march). Notably, the 10-day event is aimed at demanding early implementation of the Mekedatu drinking water project across the Cauvery in the state.

The first FIR in the case was registered on the first day of the event on Sunday (January 9) after at least 30 were named for flouting the existing Covid-19 restrictions in Karnataka. On Tuesday, which was the third day of the march, another FIR was filed wherein the Karnataka Congress chief and his brother were among those named.

Despite being charged with multiple cases, Shivakumar has been continuing with his padayatra as he took to Twitter earlier in the day to share videos from the event.

Karnataka chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that Shivakumar's move to hold the march amid increasing Covid-19 cases in the southern state as well as the country overall shows his “culture.”

“He is not bothered about the health of others as well,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, Karnataka government on Tuesday extended Covid-19 curbs across the state till January 31, which include ban on rallies and protests. The state police have also been permitted to impose Section 144 to enforce stricter compliance with the restrictive measures, if needed.