Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / This techie was the first passenger at Bengaluru airport's T2. ‘World’s best..'

This techie was the first passenger at Bengaluru airport's T2. ‘World’s best..'

bengaluru news
Updated on Jan 21, 2023 08:19 PM IST

The management of Bengaluru airport announced that a person named Gautam M was the first passenger to walk into terminal 2 with a Bengaluru-Kalaburgi flight ticket.

This techie was the first passenger at Bengaluru airport's T2. ‘World’s best..'(PTI)
This techie was the first passenger at Bengaluru airport's T2. ‘World’s best..'(PTI)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Bengaluru airport’s newly built terminal 2 opened its gates for passengers on January 15 and the first flight took off to Karnataka’s Kalaburagi from the tech capital. The management of Bengaluru airport announced that a person named Gautam M was the first passenger to walk into terminal 2 with a Bengaluru-Kalaburgi flight ticket.

Gautam M is a techie and he took this flight only to experience the newly built world class terminal. Gautam said, “I am a techie who worked in San Francisco and Bengaluru. I took the flight only for experience after seeing all the fuss about the latest terminal. It is truly world class with huge bamboo roofs and a wonderful irrigation system. This is the best airport terminal in the world.” Star Airways was the first airline to operate from terminal 2 at Bengaluru airport.

The terminal 2 of Bengaluru airport has been making headlines ever since it was announced and Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it last December. The estimated cost of constructing the first phase of terminal 2 is reportedly Rs. 13,000 crore, and it will have a built-up area of roughly 2.5 lakh square metres. Another 4.41 lakh square metres will be added to the terminal during the second phase. The first phase of the new terminal is expected to serve 25 million passengers a year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out