This techie was the first passenger at Bengaluru airport's T2. ‘World’s best..'

Bengaluru airport’s newly built terminal 2 opened its gates for passengers on January 15 and the first flight took off to Karnataka’s Kalaburagi from the tech capital. The management of Bengaluru airport announced that a person named Gautam M was the first passenger to walk into terminal 2 with a Bengaluru-Kalaburgi flight ticket.

Gautam M is a techie and he took this flight only to experience the newly built world class terminal. Gautam said, “I am a techie who worked in San Francisco and Bengaluru. I took the flight only for experience after seeing all the fuss about the latest terminal. It is truly world class with huge bamboo roofs and a wonderful irrigation system. This is the best airport terminal in the world.” Star Airways was the first airline to operate from terminal 2 at Bengaluru airport.

The terminal 2 of Bengaluru airport has been making headlines ever since it was announced and Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it last December. The estimated cost of constructing the first phase of terminal 2 is reportedly Rs. 13,000 crore, and it will have a built-up area of roughly 2.5 lakh square metres. Another 4.41 lakh square metres will be added to the terminal during the second phase. The first phase of the new terminal is expected to serve 25 million passengers a year.

