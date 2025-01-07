Three men chase woman in Bengaluru, distressing video goes viral: ‘They are abusing’

A distressing video of a woman being chased by three men in a vehicle near Koramangala, Bengaluru, has gone viral on Instagram, sparking widespread outrage. The incident reportedly took place around 2 AM. In the video, the panicked woman is heard describing her ordeal on a call. (Instagram/@bengaluru_ig)

In the video, the woman, audibly panicked and breathless, is heard speaking on a call as she describes the harrowing situation. “They are following us, they are punching the vehicle,” she says in a terrified voice. She provides her location and even notes down the vehicle number of the alleged perpetrators.

The situation escalates further as she adds, “They are blocking our road, they are in front of our vehicle.” She then describes an even more alarming moment: “He is abusing, he is opening the door.”

The video, which was shared three days ago, has been gaining traction online. However, the exact date of the incident has not been independently verified by Hindustan Times.

Take a look at the video:

Many users flooded the comments section of the video, demanding immediate action against the perpetrators and urging authorities to ensure stricter safety measures for women. However, the video also sparked a divisive debate, with some expressing scepticism about the incident. A section of commenters insinuated that the woman might have provoked the situation, highlighting a troubling tendency to shift blame onto victims in such cases.

A user commented, “Nobody would randomly come and chase or punch your car .. what is the behind story .. road looks busy don’t get panic.”

Another added, “Did bangalore police actually did anything?..They even have the vehicle number now.”

A third wrote, “Now Bengaluru police doesn't comment. When locals do it.”

This alarming event is reminiscent of another incident in April 2024, where a woman recorded three men on a scooter tailing her car and punching its windows. The incident took place near St. John’s Hospital, from the Hosur Road-Koramangala junction to Nagarjuna Restaurant in Koramangala’s 5th Block, in Bengaluru.