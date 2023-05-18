Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Twitter debate ensues after post on woman working on a laptop while on bike

Twitter debate ensues after post on woman working on a laptop while on bike

ByYamini C S
May 18, 2023 05:34 PM IST

A Twitter debate ensued in the Bengaluru cyberspace after a post on a woman working on a laptop while riding pillion on a bike made rounds.

In yet another “Peak Bengaluru” moment, a Twitter user shared a picture of a woman working on her laptop while riding pillion on a bike, which instigated a renewed debate on work culture in the tech hub.

Internet users debated on unrealistic work expectations.
“Peak Bangalore moment. Women working on a rapido bike ride to the office. #TrafficJam #TrafficAlert #bangaloretraffic #Bangalore #roadblock #peakbangalore,” the user, Nihar Lohiya, tweeted on Tuesday. The tweet had nearly 350 likes at the time this article was being written.

Twitter flooded with comments and responses, with some attacking the brutal work culture for employees. “Imagine the pressure if she has to work on a damn motorbike. How insensitive are the employers. But if she is late due to her own accord then she is to be blamed,” a social media user said.

Others had quirky responses that left netizens in splits. “Employee of the year award,” one replies, while another posted, “Wfr : work from road?”

Others found the post relatable and even took a dig at the traffic jams and congestion in Bengaluru city, often known for being the cause for employees getting late for work. “not unusual to see even in autos at signals,” a user tweeted.

Other responses included “Left at 8 reached office at 10,” and “This is just sad.”

 

