Two held in Karnataka for stealing valuables of foreign tourists in Goa
Goa Police busted an interstate burglary racket and arrested two persons on Thursday. The arrested persons are involved in looting valuables from both Indian people and foreign nationals.
They have been identified as Lathif Khan and KS Azeez. During the investigation, the police recovered theft items like laptops, Ipad, cameras, mobile phones, cash etc. The duo were allegedly targeting foreigners, especially in the North Goa tourist belt.
Pernem police in Goa said that a number of incidents of house break-in and theft had occurred in the last two months in areas including Ashwem, Morjim, Mandrem and Arambol.
"That last two months, there were continuous house-breaking theft cases reported at Pernem Police Station from different places of Ashwem, Morjim, Mandrem and Arambol areas wherein unknown accused used to target foreign and Indian tourists by committing theft of their valuable items like their laptops, Ipad, cameras, mobile phones, cash," said a statement by the Goa police.
"The incidents had created fear in the mind of tourists and disturbed peace in the nearby coastal areas. Pernem police were continuously trying to track down and nab the culprits, however they used to change their location," he said.
"During investigation, it came to light that the accused persons are from Kerala and Karnataka, as such Interstate operation conducted with the help of Karnataka and Kerala Police and busted interstate burglary racket involved in multiple theft cases and arrested accused persons," the statement added.
The accused persons are in police custody of Pernem police station and they will be thoroughly interrogated to find out their links with other undetected cases at Pernem Police Station and other Police Station in the State of Goa and also to find out the involvements of the other associates in said crime, said the police.
Further probe into the matter is underway.
Section 144 imposed in Karnataka's Hubli after stone-pelting
Section 144 has been imposed in Karnataka's Hubli city after a mob pelted stones at the old Hubli police station in which four policemen were injured on Saturday night, the curfew will continue till April 23, the police said. The commissioner further informed that a student who was in judicial custody in connection with a stone-pelting incident has been granted permission by the court to write the exam.
Warring takes charge as Punjab Congress president
Congress MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday formally took charge as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Bharat Bhushan Ashu also assumed charge as working president along with Sidhu. The 44-year-old former minister succeeds Navjot Singh Sidhu, who also reached the venue for the new chief's installation ceremony. Sidhu did not come on the dais. “There should be no personal branding and everyone needs to work for the party,” Ashu added.
Delhi chief secretary takes charge, asks HoDs to set goals, timelines
New Delhi: Naresh Kumar, who took over as the Delhi chief secretary on Thursday, has asked heads of the departments (HoDs) to submit goals and timelines before April 25 for him to monitor them. “All the officers are requested to strictly adhere to the timelines and goals.” The departments have to submit separate details for each category. Officials have also been asked to submit annual work plans with timelines for their annual performance appraisal.
Delhi HC: Rohini ashram inmates indoctrinated, left trapped
The Delhi high court asked the Delhi government to consider taking over the management of the ashram, adding that though it cannot force the inmates to move out of the ashram, it can’t allow continuation of the “inhuman” conditions prevalent in the facility.
