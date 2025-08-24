Union minister urges Karnataka CM to rename Tumkur University after Siddaganga seer

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways, V Somanna, has written to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah requesting that Tumkur University be renamed in honour of His Holiness Sri Sri Shivakumara Mahaswamy of Siddaganga Mutt. Union minister V Somanna.(PIB)

Also Read - Bengaluru motorists rush to clear dues as 50% rebate on traffic fines begins. ₹4.18 crore collected on the first day

Somanna writes to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

In his letter, Somanna praised the late seer’s lifelong service to society, particularly in the fields of education and social welfare. He noted that the revered saint had provided free schooling, accommodation, and Dasoha (community meals) to thousands across Karnataka, enabling children from all backgrounds to pursue academics. “Renaming Tumkur University after such a noble soul would be a true tribute to his legacy,” the minister wrote, adding that he was making the appeal on behalf of the people of Tumkur district.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed on Saturday that he would be travelling to Bihar later this month to join Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Rally’. “Rahul Gandhi ji took out a yatra in Bihar. I am going to join it on 29th August,” the CM told reporters. Gandhi is currently leading the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ to highlight alleged voter fraud and irregularities. CPI (ML) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya said the campaign was focused on exposing fake voter entries and what he described as the Election Commission’s failure to act despite evidence.

Also Read - Bengaluru roads flood after brief rain, commuters wade through knee-deep water. Video

Separately, the Chief Minister also announced that Banu Mushtaq, winner of the International Booker Prize 2025, will inaugurate this year’s Dasara Mahotsav in Mysuru on September 22. The festivities will conclude with Vijaya Dashami on October 2, and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also been invited to the celebrations.