Veteran Bengaluru IPS officer Kamal Pant to retire today after 34-year career: Report

Kamal Pant, the veteran IPS officer of the 1990 batch, renowned for his impactful tenure in Bengaluru, is set to retire on superannuation today. Pant is currently serving as the Director General of Police for Fire and Emergency Services, and concurrently holding the position of DGP (Recruitment). File photo of former Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Boy sits on sunroof of car in peak Bengaluru traffic, internet displeased

Born on June 21, 1964, in Uttarakhand’s Pithorgarh, Pant pursued his MSc in Applied Geology from Delhi University before joining the Indian Police Service on August 20, 1990, the Deccan Herald reported.

Notably, Pant's tenure as Bengaluru Police Commissioner from 2020 to 2022 marked a period of significant reforms and stringent law enforcement measures. Under his leadership, the Bengaluru police implemented rigorous actions such as invoking the Goonda Act against numerous rowdies, resulting in one-year imprisonment without bail. His administration launched a robust anti-drug campaign, leading to the crackdown on drug peddlers across the city.

ALSO READ | CM Siddaramaiah caught in T20 World Cup fever moments before boarding flight to Delhi

Beyond his policing duties, Pant headed a specialized team tasked with investigating corruption within the Karnataka Lokayukta. During his tenure in central services, Pant contributed to the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Anti-Corruption Branch, further combating crime and corruption.

ALSO READ | Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.82 °C, check weather forecast for June 30, 2024

Recognized for his exceptional service, Pant has been honoured with the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, the report added.