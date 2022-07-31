Video claiming this Bengaluru pothole is 10 years old goes viral, Twitter reacts
- a video went viral on social media claiming that a pothole near Kanakapura main road is 10 years old
The never-ending Bengaluru pothole menace has been a major concern for its citizens during the monsoon. Recently, a video went viral on social media claiming that a pothole near Kanakapura main road is 10 years old. On Saturday, a Twitter handle 'I change Hemmigepura' shared a video of a massive pothole in the middle of the road and wrote, “This famous 10 year old pothole is at 80 ft road Raghuvanahalli off Kanakapura main road. Due to continuously neglected by both BDA and BBMP we look forward this spot becoming one the famous spot to visit in due course(Sic).”
Though the viral video claims that the pothole remained unfixed for 10 years. HT cannot independently verify the video.
The people on the internet soon started showing their wit by planning a 10th birthday bash for the pothole. While a user wrote “proposing a birthday party for the pothole .. can we make it happen, Bangalore Twitter?”, another user said “should declare the place as heritage monument of BDA(sic)”.
In a unique way of protesting for better roads earlier, the Anjanpura road of Bengaluru saw a man dressed up as Yamaraja accompanying the commuters who were travelling on the road. The viral protest was said to be a symbolic message to the officials telling them how potholed roads have become deathbeds in the city. A video of 40 potholes in a 200-metre road at Spice Garden Layout in Marathahalli went viral, too, in July.
Have a feedback for Delhi metro? Here's how you can share
Do you have a feedback for the Delhi metro, and want to share it? The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will be conducting an online survey for feedback from the commuters on various components of metro services and facilities. The eighth edition of Online Customer Satisfaction Survey - 2022 will be open from Monday till August 28. The survey would contain detailed feedback from the participating commuters on individual topics with a comprehensive questionnaire.
Your Space: Residents suffer due to lax approach of PMC
Civic works across the city during the rainy season has left many areas covered with stagnant water. Complete construction work before monsoon The mosquito menace in our area, Pashan is increasing. There are more people who have a fever and viral infections. In the rainy season, stagnant water causes a lot of trouble to residents. We can see that dengue, chikungunya cases are rising across Pune city. With such mismanagement mosquitoes are likely to increase.
10 labourers injured as under construction bridge collapses in Bihar’s Katihar
Ten labourers were injured after an under construction reinforced cement concrete bridge collapsed in Bihar's Katihar on Saturday evening, officials said. Four of them were seriously injured and they are undergoing treatment at Purnia government medical college and hospital. Three under construction bridges have collapsed in Bihar during the last few months, raising serious question over the quality of work. Earlier, under construction bridges in Kishanganj, Saharsa and Bhagalpur were collapsed before inauguration.
Want to get free ‘Chhole Bhature’ in Chandigarh? Get 3rd dose of Covid Vaccine
A Chandigarh vendor, who last year drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is offering free "Chhole Bhature" to the people taking the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine amid a slow uptake of the third shot. Rana runs a food stall and sells 'Chhole Bhature' on a cycle. Rana, who says he has taken the precaution dose, is concerned over not many people coming forward for the booster dose.
PM Modi made a mention of this Bengaluru start-up on Mann Ki Baat
In his monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mentioned about a Bengaluru start-up. The Bengaluru-based toy company makes sustainable and eco-friendly toys for their customers. During his latest address to the nation, PM Modi made a special mention for India's toy industry for competing with global toy giants. The prime minister also sent his accolades to all Indian toy startups for bringing world class toys to the customers.
