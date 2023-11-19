'Video of CM's son is proof of cash for posting scam': BJP mounts attack on Cong govt

Intensifying its attack on the ruling Congress in Karnataka, opposition BJP on Saturday alleged that the video showing Yathindra talking to his father and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about 'transfer and posting' is a "proof" that the State is being used as an ATM. Leader of opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka alleged that this was the third such an instance coming to light. Former Karnataka Minister R Ashoka. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Referring to the viral video, the former deputy Chief Minister said it is a "confirmation" that there is "transfer business" (cash for postings) going on in the state. The Congress levelled baseless allegations about 40 per cent commission being collected from contractors during the previous BJP government but its leaders did not give any evidence.

"Now the proof is out in public showing that there is a 60 per cent commission government in the state", Ashoka alleged. "It is now known to the world that they (Congress) are using Karnataka as ATM...," the Padmanabhanagar MLA alleged.

It is being shown in the media for the past two days that the Congress leaders are extorting money and indulging in transfer business, he claimed. Ashoka said he would raise the matter in the Karnataka Assembly during the winter session in Belagavi, slated to begin on December 4.

Yathindra found himself embroiled in a controversy on Thursday after a video, where he was seen issuing certain instructions on phone, went viral on social media. The opposition BJP and JD(S) have alleged that the conversation was related to "cash for postings" scam.

The CM has categorically denied the charge, saying Yathindra was discussing the list of beneficiary schools for the development under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

