 Shivamogga: Village shuns family after murder charges | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Shivamogga: Village shuns family after murder charges

Shivamogga: Village shuns family after murder charges

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Feb 22, 2024 07:46 AM IST

A woman and her family in Shivamogga district have been ostracised by their own Ediga community after the woman’s son was arrested on charges of murder.

A woman and her family in Kulavalli village of Shimoga district have been ostracised by their own Ediga community after the woman’s family was arrested on charges of murder, said police. One of her sons is still in police custody.

Approximately 60 families living in the village have shunned the woman and her family (HT)
Approximately 60 families living in the village have shunned the woman and her family (HT)

Approximately 60 families living in the village have reportedly shunned the woman and her family.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The Ediga community leaders isolated our family in the village and forced us to take shelter with relatives,” the woman, Sarojamma told reporters on Wednesday.

The troubles for the family began in October last year when Sarojamma’s brother Manjappa passed away under suspicious circumstances, with allegations of murder for property surfacing. Sarojamma, her husband Kariappa, and their sons Praveen and Pawan were accused in the case, leading to arrests and subsequent bail. Pawan is still in jail, facing trial.

Following these events, the village community leaders decided to boycott Sarojamma’s family.

“The elders resolved not to speak with us. They declared that if anyone from the village contacts us, they would be fined with 1,000. No one from the village talked to us after this incident,” she added.

Expressing their plight, Sarojamma called for legal action against those responsible for the illegal boycott and demanded its withdrawal. She has also reported incidents of burglary in the absence of family members.

“If the allegations of boycott are substantiated, strict action will be taken against the perpetrators, including registration of FIRs,” said Gurudatta Hedge, the deputy commissioner of Shimoga district. “The administration is actively working to raise awareness among villagers about the illegality of such boycotts. We are committed to addressing the issue and preventing such incidents from recurring. I have instructed Soraba tehsildar to look into the issue,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On