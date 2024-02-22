Shivamogga: Village shuns family after murder charges

A woman and her family in Kulavalli village of Shimoga district have been ostracised by their own Ediga community after the woman’s family was arrested on charges of murder, said police. One of her sons is still in police custody. Approximately 60 families living in the village have shunned the woman and her family (HT)

Approximately 60 families living in the village have reportedly shunned the woman and her family.

“The Ediga community leaders isolated our family in the village and forced us to take shelter with relatives,” the woman, Sarojamma told reporters on Wednesday.

The troubles for the family began in October last year when Sarojamma’s brother Manjappa passed away under suspicious circumstances, with allegations of murder for property surfacing. Sarojamma, her husband Kariappa, and their sons Praveen and Pawan were accused in the case, leading to arrests and subsequent bail. Pawan is still in jail, facing trial.

Following these events, the village community leaders decided to boycott Sarojamma’s family.

“The elders resolved not to speak with us. They declared that if anyone from the village contacts us, they would be fined with ₹1,000. No one from the village talked to us after this incident,” she added.

Expressing their plight, Sarojamma called for legal action against those responsible for the illegal boycott and demanded its withdrawal. She has also reported incidents of burglary in the absence of family members.

“If the allegations of boycott are substantiated, strict action will be taken against the perpetrators, including registration of FIRs,” said Gurudatta Hedge, the deputy commissioner of Shimoga district. “The administration is actively working to raise awareness among villagers about the illegality of such boycotts. We are committed to addressing the issue and preventing such incidents from recurring. I have instructed Soraba tehsildar to look into the issue,” he added.