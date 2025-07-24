‘Why are Kannadigas being punished?' Siddaramaiah slams Goa CM Pramod Sawant over Mahadayi dispute

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strongly criticised Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over his recent comments on the Mahadayi river water project, calling them an "insult" to the people of Karnataka. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Siddaramaiah lashed out at both the Goa government and the Centre, accusing them of betraying the interests of the state and questioning the silence of Karnataka BJP and JD(S) leaders. : Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah addressing a press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 10(PTI)

Also Read - Explosives found at Bengaluru bus stand trigger heightened security, probe on: Report

Take a look at the post

Reacting sharply to Sawant’s remarks in the Goa Assembly, where the Goa CM claimed that Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav had assured him that the Mahadayi project would not be cleared under any circumstance, Siddaramaiah questioned the Centre’s lack of formal communication to Karnataka. “Is this how federalism functions under BJP? Through backdoor sabotage, silence and betrayal?” he posted. “What wrong have Kannadigas done? Are we being punished for not surrendering to the BJP?”

The Mahadayi river dispute, which has lingered for decades, centres around Karnataka’s demand to draw water from the river to meet drinking water needs in its northern districts. Siddaramaiah made it clear that the Mahadayi project is not a luxury, but a necessity — one intended to provide drinking water to over 40 lakh people across Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Bagalkot and surrounding areas.

Also Read - ‘Stop spreading Bengaluru hate…’: Reddit users clash over traffic-related posts

“Despite the 2018 tribunal ruling awarding Karnataka 13.42 TMC of water, the Centre is colluding with the Goa government to stall our rights,” he alleged, adding that the project was being treated not as a basic lifeline but as a political bargaining chip. He further said Karnataka would continue its legal, political, and moral battle until it secures its fair share of water.

Siddaramaiah also condemned leaders from Karnataka’s BJP and JD(S), accusing them of failing to raise their voices against the Centre’s stance and Goa’s opposition. “Their silence today will be remembered tomorrow,” he warned.

Echoing the Chief Minister’s criticism, Karnataka’s Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil also objected to Sawant’s statements, calling them “shocking”. He questioned how such assurances could be made unofficially without taking Karnataka into confidence.