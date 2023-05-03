Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Why couldn't 'omnipresent' Modi see loot by BJP in Karnataka?: Priyanka Gandhi

Why couldn't 'omnipresent' Modi see loot by BJP in Karnataka?: Priyanka Gandhi

PTI
May 03, 2023

Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the contractors were dying by suicide as 40 per cent commission being charged but no reply has come from the Prime Minister.

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday wondered why the "omnipresent and omniscient" leader could not see the "loot" happening in Karnataka by the '40 per cent commission government' of the BJP.

Addressing a public rally here in Vijayapura district ahead of Assembly election on May 10, she sought to know why the 'vikas purush' (development man) Narendra Modi still says that he has a dream of developing Karnataka and presents it to the nation as the "development model".

The whole world calls the Prime Minister "omnipotent", supreme, and "greatest of all" and 'vikas purush', the Congress leader said in a sarcastic tone, adding that Modi keeps saying that it is his dream of developing the state and projecting it as a model for the rest of the country.

"You (Modi) are supreme, omnipotent, omniscient and omnipresent. Why couldn't you fulfil your dream? When your own government was plundering people by becoming '40 per cent commission governent' what were you doing?" Vadra asked.

Modi had shut his eyes to the "loot and plunder" in Karnataka because he was busy in "dreaming", she said in the verbal attack on Modi.

"You were busy dreaming big, so you allowed the loot and theft to happen. You didn't stop anyone. How is this? Why is your government called '40 per cent commission Sarkara'?" Vadra said.

The Congress general secretary alleged that the contractors were dying by suicide and are writing to the "omniscient" about the 40 per cent commission being charged but no reply has come out till now.

She also accused the Prime Minister of being silent on the farmers taking their lives.

