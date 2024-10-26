'Why not in Kannada?' Bangalore sign board in San Francisco sparks reactions

A Bengaluru native currently living in San Francisco recently shared an interesting find on social media—a photo capturing a collection of directional signboards pointing to various destinations, including a sign for "Bangalore." 'Bangalore' sign board in San Francisco..(X/@yeah__me_only)

The photo shared by a Chartered Accoutant on X (formerly Twitter) sparked a wave of nostalgia among Bengalureans, with many users expressing delight at the sight of their hometown's name featured in an American city.

The board included other names including Seoul, Zurich, Ho Chi Minh City, Haifa, Amman, Thessaloniki among others.

The post quickly went viral, resonating with expatriates and city enthusiasts alike, who shared their own stories of spotting hometown references abroad.

This is how the X users reacted:

The responses to the post of the San Francisco signboard reading "Bangalore" struck a nostalgic and humorous note for many Bengalureans.

One user commented, “Why not written in Kannada?” adding a playful reminder of home. Another reminisced about a similar experience, “I remember the same thing happened to me near the civic center!” For many, seeing “Bangalore” in such a distant city evoked a deep sense of connection, with one user proclaiming, “Bangalore—one true home.”

Others took the chance to joke about the city’s infamous traffic, saying, “You’ll probably get stuck in traffic on the way!” The post resonated widely, with Bengalureans around the world sharing their love and humor for the city they call home.

The post showing a signboard for "Bangalore" in San Francisco has quickly gone viral on X, amassing over 67,000 views, 3,000 likes, and sparking engagement with around 90 reshares and 20 comments.