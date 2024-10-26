Bengaluru to get 'E-Path' for seamless ambulance movement: Everything you need to know

Bengaluru’s notorious traffic snarls, often delaying emergency vehicles, are set to ease with the introduction of 'E-Path,' a new app from the city’s Traffic Police, Prajavani reported. To use the E-Path app, ambulance drivers must first download it from the Google Play Store.(HT File)

E-Path is designed to streamline ambulance routes, clearing traffic signals and guiding drivers through the least congested pathways. This mobile app integrates with the central traffic control center to track registered ambulances, issuing priority alerts to help navigate roadblocks. Ambulance drivers can also use the app’s SOS feature for immediate assistance, ensuring faster, safer emergency responses.

This is how the E-Path app works:

To use the E-Path app, ambulance drivers must first download it from the Google Play Store and then enter start and destination points, and specify the priority of the emergency. For top-priority cases like heart attacks or severe accidents, this data is sent directly to the Traffic Management Center, which then clears the route in real time through GPS-based adaptive signals.

As the ambulance nears a signal, green lights are set to aid its movement, while signals ahead are cleared to reduce traffic buildup, the report added.

If an ambulance slows to below 5 km/h in areas without signals, the app alerts the control center, prompting police to clear traffic, ensuring quick passage. The E-Path app aims to reduce delays caused by Bengaluru’s heavy traffic, improving ambulance response times.

By the end of this month, all ambulances in Bengaluru city will be required to integrate and use the E-Path app for smoother emergency travel, MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) told Prajavani.

