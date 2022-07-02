'Will behead myself if...': Karnataka HC judge slams false charges by advocates
Advocates should stay away from making false and baseless charges against judges, Justice B Veerappa, a senior judge of the High Court of Karnataka has said.
Speaking at the farewell organised by Advocates Association Bengaluru for Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, who attained superannuation on Friday, Justice Veerappa said he would be willing to sacrifice himself if he had done anything wrong.
"If I have done anything wrong, I am ready to stand between Vidhana Soudha and High Court and behead myself," the judge said adding that he worked in that kind of spirit as a judge.
He said he was upset with some advocates making baseless allegations against judges.
He advised the AAB, whose president Vivek Reddy presided over the function that it should advise advocates who were making such allegations.
He said that the AAB was responsible for protecting the dignity of the judges who were sitting in "glass houses."
The judge cautioned that the judiciary may have to take action against the erring advocates and gave the analogy of using the 'Sudarshana Chakra' if they crossed limits. In his address, Vivek Reddy said the association will discuss the issue.
