Bengaluru sees hazy sunshine and clouds after intense week of rains and thunderstorms

Bengaluru woke up to hazy sunshine on Friday, a welcome shift after a tumultuous week of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms that caused widespread waterlogging across the city. The temperature in Bengaluru today, on October 25, 2024, is 24.38 °C. (X/Namma Karnataka Weather)

According to popular weather blogger on X(formerly Twitter), low clouds drifting in from the north suggest a partially cloudy day ahead, providing relief from the severe weather conditions that have dominated the past week.

The thunderstorm season, which brought intense rains and disruption to several parts of the city, appears to be tapering off, the blogger added.

This comes as a relief to many Bengaluru residents, who have endured severe flooding, power outages, and traffic disruptions due to the downpours. Last week, areas such as Kengeri, Bellandur, and Sarjapur saw significant waterlogging, with some localities left submerged. The city also witnessed the tragic deaths of eight people in Bengaluru building collapse tragedy following the relentless rains.

The shift in weather patterns signals a pause in the immediate threats posed by rain, although authorities continue to monitor areas prone to waterlogging and damage caused by the previous week’s rainfall. For now, Bengaluru looks forward to some stability, with a break in thunderstorms, though the city remains cautious ahead of November’s NEM season.

Friday weather

Today, in Bengaluru the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 24.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

