Bhim Army chief Azad arrested, sent to 14 day judicial custody

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 22:39 IST

New Delhi

A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed the bail application of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’ and sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

The Delhi Police produced Azad at the Tis Hazari court after he was arrested during the early hours on Saturday. While 15 other suspects arrested for Friday’s violence at Daryaganj were produced together at court number 337, Azad was produced separately by the police at court number 8.

In an unusual move, duty magistrate Arjinder Kaur, made Azad’s court proceedings in-camera and did not allow journalists to cover the hearing. “At this stage, this court is of the considered view that substantial grounds for granting bail to the accused are not made out. Accordingly, the application of the accused for the granting of bail stands dismissed and accused be sent to judicial custody for 14 days and thereafter be produced before the concerned court for further orders,” the judge said in her order. The police had sought 15 days judicial custody for Azad.

The police produced Azad, amid high security and locked the entrances to the court room.

Opposing the remand, Mahmood Pracha, Azad’s counsel said that the reasons for remand have not been mentioned. He said that there is no information whether the arrest was made following proper procedure. He said that the investigation with respect to his client has not been mentioned. He also moved a bail application for Azad.

“No reasonable ground taken by the investigating agency. No evidence has been brought by police to support their claim. The FIR says I had given call for protest and threatened police that there will be massive protest. It alleges that I gave a “bhadkau bhaashan”. Where is the proof of any speech given?” Pracha said after the court proceedings.

He contended that Azad had taken a copy of the Constitution and marched and there is nothing wrong in that. All he said in his speech was that we have to protect the Constitution of India. He also said that Azad was not present at either at Daryaganj or Delhi Gate protests.

“This is an illegal detention. I was never at the DCP office. How can the police say that I had incited the crowd when I was not even present there,” Pracha said he told the court, adding that his client Azad was arrested because he was raising voice for the people.

Appearing for the police, the additional public prosecutor reportedly told the court that many evidences have to be collected regarding involvement of Azad. There are previous ongoing cases against him. Opposing his bail plea, the the additional public prosecutor reportedly said that there is apprehension that if released on bail, Azad will threaten witnesses. He should be kept in judicial custody till investigation is completed.

Following arguments from both sides, duty magistrate Arjinder Kaur, dismissed Azad’s bail application and sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

As Azad was being taken away from the court by the police after the proceedings, his supporters, who were present in huge number started shouting slogans of ‘Ravan’ and ‘Jai Bhim’.