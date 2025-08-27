Appoint expert engineer to ascertain exact degree of overbridge in Bhopal: MP HC

The Madhya Pradesh High Court division bench on Tuesday ordered to appoint an expert engineer to ascertain the exact degree of the railway overbridge in Aishbagh area of Bhopal. The court also ordered no further coercive action shall be taken against the company till the next date of hearing. (ANI photo)

The infamous bridge faced brickbats for its 90 degree design. The HC also asked to compare the design of Public Works Department (PWD) officers and work done by the architect company.

High court chief justice Sanjeev Sachdev and justice Vinay Saraf’s issued orders not to take any strict action against the private contractor architect company after the company filed a petition with design of General Arrangement Drawing (GAD) of Public Works Department and said the degree of bridge is 119 degree.

Company advocate Praveen Dubey contended that the construction has been made strictly in-accordance with the drawing and the action has already been taken against some officers of the department for faulty drawing.

“The company shouldn’t be held liable for a design fault as the construction is strictly in accordance with the General Arrangement Drawing,” he said.

Also Read:Bhopal’s infamous 90° bridge to be rebuilt as meme-fest prompts action

The court said, “We deem it expedient to direct the Director, Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal to depute a Senior Professor having the qualification of Structural and Civil Engineering to have the Over Bridge inspected to ascertain the degree of angle of the turn as also to compare the same with the General Arrangement Drawing so as to ascertain whether the construction, particularly the angle, has been made in-accordance with the General Arrangement Drawing or there is variation in the same.”

The court directed the chief engineer, PWD, chief engineer, Bhopal Municipal Corporation and the chief engineer, Bhopal Development Authority to provide necessary manpower and assistance to the said Professor for carrying out the inspection.

“The expenses in the inspection including fees of the engineer to be borne by the company subject to right of recovery from the state government depending on the report. Copy of this order along with the copy of the General Arrangement Drawing be forwarded to the Director, Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal for necessary compliance,” said the court.

The court also ordered no further coercive action shall be taken against the company till the next date of hearing.

The company got the contract for construction of a flyover in Aishbagh area in 2021-22. The flyover was to be constructed in 18 months. The GAD of the bridge was issued by the government. After this, the GAD was amended in the year 2023 and 2024 and the bridge was constructed accordingly.

After the matter came to light on social media about the fault in the bridge due to the 90 degree turn, the government constituted a five-member committee for investigation.

The investigation committee found that there was a lack of coordination between the state government and the railway department. Apart from this, the pillars of the bridge have not been installed at the prescribed distance.

On the basis of the report of the investigation committee, the company has been blacklisted by the government.

Seven engineers of the Public Works Department including two chief engineers have been suspended over the serious negligence.

A departmental inquiry is being conducted against a retired superintendent. Two companies including the private contractor have been blacklisted.

(With inputs from Monika Pandey)