‘Seasonal Hindus’: Rajnath Singh’s jibe in MP after Priyanka’s Narmada puja

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who was in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, called Congress leaders “seasonal Hindus”, a day after the party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched their election campaign in the state following a special pooja of the Narmada River. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the Kisan Kalyan Mahakumbh, organised to waive off ₹ 1,500 crore interest on farm loans, in Rajgarh on Tuesday. (ANI)

Singh made the remark at a Kisan Kalyan Mahakumbh, organised to waive off ₹1,500 crore interest on farm loans, in Rajgarh. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present at the event.

“We do politics to build the society and to build the country. Now some people have become seasonal Hindus. They do aarti of Narmada ji. Why didn’t you remember Narmada ji earlier? Now holding a meeting with Hanuman ji’s mace. Earlier, they used to object on taking the name of Ram and Hanuman,” Singh said without naming anyone.

“You remember we took a pledge to build a temple on the land of Ramlala in Ayodhya, and we know what was the role of the Congress? What we had promised. It has definitely taken time but now the grand temple of Ram is ready. Ram Lalla will be placed there on January 22,” he said.

Also Read |Priyanka launches Congress campaign in MP with 5 guarantees, calls BJP ‘corrupt’

On Monday, Priyanka worshipped Narmada River for 20 minutes with 101 Brahmins at Gwarighat in Jabalpur. Congress state chief Kamal Nath, senior leader Vivek Tankha, a Congressman dressed up as lord Hanuman with others were present at the ghat. Later in the day, she launched the Congress’ campaign for the assembly elections, slated for later this year, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of being mired in corruption and announcing her party’s five poll guarantees that included free electricity up to 100 units. The Jabalpur city was decorated with mace of Lord Hanuman by Congress leaders.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi performs Narmada pooja ahead of poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh

Singh said, “Congress made promises but did not fulfil them. Whatever promises our party made, it worked to fulfil each and every one. Due to the difference between the words and deeds of the leaders, a crisis of trust arose in the politics of India. But I believe that our Prime Minister and Chief Minister have accepted this crisis as a challenge. I can say with full confidence that this time BJP will get more seats than before in Madhya Pradesh assembly elections,” he added.

He also heaped praises on Chouhan. “Shivraj Singh, I never imagined that you will do such great things for sisters and brothers of MP. This is hardly seen in any other state. Chief minister Shivraj Singh did what he said,” he said.

On the occasion, ₹2,900 crore under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was transferred in the bank accounts of 49,000 farmers.

Chouhan accused the previous Congress government of increasing the burden of farmers by making false promises and announced that the amount given to farmers under the Centre’s Kisan Samman Nidhi will be increased by ₹2,000 per annum in MP. “Now, the farmers would get ₹12,000 in a year,” he said.

He said the farmers did not pay interest by believing the promise of loan waiver scheme of then chief minister Kamal Nath. “Kamal Nath didn’t fulfill the promise and farmers were declared defaulters. The interest on farm loan increased to ₹2,123 crore. We are now trying to reduce that burden of interest. In the first phase the interest amount of ₹1,500 crore of 8 lakh farmers have been deposited by the government on Tuesday,” he added.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is already giving ₹6,000 to the farmers under Kisan Samman Nidhi. We had earlier decided to add ₹4,000, which is being increased to ₹6,000. Now, farmers will get ₹1,000 per month like the women of their family,” the CM said.

He also made other announcements at the event.

“The government will now give ₹1,000 each to the women of families, who have tractors, under Ladli Behna. Not only 1,000, as the money will be arranged, it will be increased to ₹3,000,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON