Home / Cities / 'Books show us a world we..': MK Stalin on World Book Day

'Books show us a world we..': MK Stalin on World Book Day

ANI |
Apr 23, 2023 03:50 PM IST

It is annual event organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to highlight the importance of books.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of World Book Day and highlighted the importance of books in one's life.

World Book Day: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File/ HT_PRINT)
World Book Day: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File/ HT_PRINT)

Taking to his Twitter, he highlighted "Good books good friend!"

"When we start reading a book, it starts a conversation with us. Shows us a world we don't know. Enlightening! Cultivates us!" Stalin tweeted.

"That is why DMK is taking forward book exchange as a movement," he further added.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has organized book fairs in every district and also revitalized libraries in order to popularize book reading.

"Books are the weapon of the knowledge revolution," he tweeted.

World Book Day is an annual event organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to promote reading, publishing, and copyright and highlight the importance of books in education and one's life.

The first World Book Day was celebrated on April 23 in 1995 and continues to be celebrated on that day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
books chief minister conversation district dmk importance libraries mk stalin movement reading state government tamil nadu twitter unesco weapon world world book day chennai + 16 more
books chief minister conversation district dmk importance libraries mk stalin movement reading state government tamil nadu twitter unesco weapon world world book day chennai + 15 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out