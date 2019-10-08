e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Bypolls: Outsider in Ludhiana’s Dakha, former political secy banks on CM

cities Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:35 IST
Aneesha Sareen Kumar
Aneesha Sareen Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Contesting from an assembly segment that has not been a Congress stronghold as seen in the last three elections, Congress candidate captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu, a parachute candidate, is banking on close associate Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh as he campaigns in villages across Dakha.

The segment comprises a municipal council having 13 wards and 110 villages heavily populated by NRIs.

Without doubt, the bypolls to be held on October 21, promise to be a tough fight for Sandhu who faces competition from Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Manpreet Ayali and Lok Insaaf’s Party candidate Sukhdev Singh, who has been fielded by MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains. In the Parliamentary elections held in May this year, Bains took the lead in Dakha with 44,938 votes followed by Congress leader Ravneet Singh Bittu who got 43,664 votes from this segment.

Sandhu, however, does not see Bains as a threat. “Had Bains himself been contesting from Dakha, it would have been different. He has only fielded a candidate from his side. Residents of Dakha have always voted for a strong face. Which is why HS Phoolka won from here because they saw him as a future chief minister,” says Sandhu.

As he campaigns in village Changan, one cannot miss the repeated references Sandhu makes to the CM in his speech. “I was comfortable working with the CM in Chandigarh. Why do you think I came here? I have a steady association with the Captain for over 12 years and know how to do groundwork,” he says.

Punjab food and supply minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu did admit that the start of the campaign in Dakha was a bit tough as they faced resistance, but now, he claims it has been a smooth ride as Sandhu is visiting villages.

In the 2012 Assembly polls, Congress’s Jassi Khangura had lost to SAD’s Manpreet Ayali by 16,388 votes.

In 2014, when Aam Aadmi Party entered politics in the state Lok Sabha polls, they fielded advocate HS Phoolka who took the lead in Dakha by securing 62,359 votes, followed by SAD’s Ayali’s 40,736 votes, while Congress’s Bittu secured 29,893 votes from here. While Bittu won the Ludhiana Parliamentary seat, he trailed in Dakha segment.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Phoolka bagged 58,923 votes and was elected MLA, after defeating Ayali who got 54,754 votes.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 23:35 IST

tags
top news
China’s Xi says he’s watching Kashmir, supports Pak’s core interests: Report
China’s Xi says he’s watching Kashmir, supports Pak’s core interests: Report
Oct 09, 2019 15:26 IST
Nobel Prize in Chemistry won by John Goodenough, Whittingham & Akira Yoshin
Nobel Prize in Chemistry won by John Goodenough, Whittingham & Akira Yoshin
Oct 09, 2019 15:30 IST
Congress to boycott local polls in Jammu and Kashmir; PDP, NC also iffy
Congress to boycott local polls in Jammu and Kashmir; PDP, NC also iffy
Oct 09, 2019 14:38 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Imran Khan govt breaks record, borrows Rs 7500 bn in 1st year of its tenure
Imran Khan govt breaks record, borrows Rs 7500 bn in 1st year of its tenure
Oct 09, 2019 13:24 IST
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Oct 09, 2019 13:20 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 14:42 IST
Zaheer Khan gives an even cheekier reply to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Zaheer Khan gives an even cheekier reply to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Oct 09, 2019 15:21 IST
trending topics
IBPS ClerkWar box office collectionKajolIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities