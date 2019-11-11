CBSE announces fitness week in November

cities

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 00:54 IST

To decrease exposure to virtual reality and increase physical play experience among school children, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to celebrate fitness week each year in November in all the affiliated schools.

As per the board’s decision, in the second and third weeks of November, fitness week will be celebrated for a total of 6 working days.

The board has also decided that indigenous sports of different regions will be encouraged in schools across the country.

CBSE in a letter to all the affiliated schools highlighted that “this movement endeavours to alter the behaviour from ‘passive screen time’ to ‘active field time’.” CBSE noted that the aim was to develop sports quotient among all the students to achieve a healthy lifestyle. “Such movement will also instil in students the understanding of regular physical activity and higher levels of fitness, enhancing their self-esteem and confidence,” it said in the letter.

PROMOTING INDIGENOUS GAMES

The board has advocated that all schools should ensure that they take up “Ek Bharat–Shreshtha Bharat” on day six of this programme.

For this purpose, the schools are expected to promote indigenous games of another state as decided by the CBSE on that particular day.

In Chandigarh, indigenous sports of Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli will be adopted, and Chandigarh’s games will go to its western counterpart.

The games indigenous to Chandigarh include gatka, gilli danda and gutte (small stones), whereas the indigenous games of Dadra and Nagar Haveli include cowrie (shell game) and kabaddi.

The CBSE circular to the school said, “For any society or Nation to progress, it’s important that their citizens are physically fit. The challenges of the modern-day life have brought along with it the need to be more physically proactive and fit to face its challenges with optimum energy and positivity.”

The letter also referred to the Prime Minister’s Fit India movement and said CBSE’s programme was inspired by and fashioned after it.