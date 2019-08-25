Centre nod to NMMT for 100 more e-buses

cities

The central government has sanctioned an additional 100 electric buses for Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport.

NMMT recently received one electric bus from the first lot of 10 buses that it is to get from a total of 30 buses.

Former municipal commissioner Ramaswamy N had written to the central government, seeking 200 electric buses under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (and Hybrid) Vehicles (FAME) scheme. NMMT received a letter this week about the sanctioned 100 buses.

Municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “Since the vehicles in public transport usually run on fuel, it leads to a lot of pollution. A city like Navi Mumbai urgently needs transport vehicles such as electric buses that are environment-friendly.”

Activist BN Kumar, who runs a city-focused forum called Dil Se Navi Mumbai, said, “Pollution is increasing in the city with the rising number of vehicles. NMMT buses are in bad shape and need to be replaced. We need more e-buses to replace the entire fleet.”

All e-buses are expected to arrive before the poll code of conduct comes into effect.

