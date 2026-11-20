A 60-metre-long steel truss bridge over the Bhakra Main Line Canal near Pasiana village on the Patiala-Sangrur highway collapsed early on Thursday, trapping two sand-laden trucks in the mangled structure. One of the vehicles caught fire, leaving its driver injured. The injured driver, Gurjant Singh, 42, was shifted to Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala for treatment. (HT File)

The incident occurred around 6 am on the Patiala bypass section of National Highway-64 (now NH-07), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said. Parts of the trapped vehicles were left hanging precariously over the canal.

The injured driver, Gurjant Singh, 42, was shifted to Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala for treatment. He is said to be stable. Preliminary information indicates a short circuit in the truck triggered the blaze, which was later extinguished by fire brigade teams.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain, who visited the spot in the morning, confirmed there was no loss of life and that only one person was injured. He ordered a magisterial inquiry to ascertain the cause of the collapse and sought a detailed report from the NHAI after holding a meeting with NHAI deputy general manager Vipin Mehta and project director Amit Ojha. NHAI officials have been directed to immediately clear the debris and expedite rebuilding work.

According to the DC, it will be looked into whether the trucks were involved in illegal sand mining. He said that one truck had got stuck on the highway, resulting in the three sand-laden trucks getting stranded. However, whether the trucks exceeded the bridge’s load-bearing capacity needs investigation, he added.

The NHAI said the 60-metre steel truss bridge was constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in 2016 under the supervision of the Punjab public works department (PWD). The road stretch is currently being maintained under the NHAI’s short-term maintenance contract.

The highway authority has constituted an expert committee to investigate the failure and recommend measures to prevent a recurrence on similar stretches. To restore connectivity on the busy highway, the authority plans to install a temporary 60-metre-span Bailey bridge within the next few days. Meanwhile, commuters can take the Patiala-Sangrur bypass road as an alternative route.

The NHAI further stated that its incident management team diverted traffic from the affected carriageway through the service road to ensure the safety of commuters.

Road safety marshals have been deployed round the clock at the site. Barricades have also been installed by the traffic police.

To prevent damage to the Bhakra canal banks during debris removal, the water resources department has reduced water flow and begun strengthening and monitoring the embankments.