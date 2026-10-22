₹162-crore road project put on back burner in Ludhiana

Administrative delays have stalled the World-Class Roads project, with the municipal corporation Ludhiana putting the ₹162-crore initiative on the back burner ten months after its announcement as it awaits a formal go-ahead from the state government. The project was aimed at transforming Ludhiana’s urban landscape into a benchmark of safe, inclusive, sustainable, and smart mobility. (HT FILE)

The MC had issued a request for proposal (RFP) and received bids in response, but senior officials familiar with the matter said the state government has stalled progress for now.

“We have bids. But we can’t take it forward yet as the government has paused the project for now,” an official said.

Superintendent engineer of the buildings and road (B&R) cell, Sham Lal Gupta, said, “As we get the necessary go-ahead from the higher-ups, we will take the project forward.”

MC commissioner Ankur Mahindroo said, “I have just joined two days back. It will take a few days for me to get to know about the projects. I am not in a position to comment on this yet.”

Unveiled by then industries and local bodies minister Sanjiv Arora on January 25, the project was aimed at transforming Ludhiana’s urban landscape into a benchmark of safe, inclusive, sustainable, and smart mobility. The initiative sought to reimagine the city’s streets as vibrant public spaces rather than mere traffic corridors. Under the project, 15 kilometres of roads across 10 critical city corridors were to be redeveloped following a complete street approach, prioritising pedestrians, cyclists, public transport users, and street vendors alongside vehicular traffic.

Key features of the stalled project included 5.3 km of accessible footpaths, 15.7 km of cycle lanes, 250 organised vending spaces, 40 rain and sun shelters, 10 public toilets, and 36 water ATMs. Emphasising green infrastructure, the plan assured zero tree cutting, alongside the planting of 3,633 new trees and the establishment of 54 rainwater harvesting pits, along with new stormwater drains, LED street lighting, landscaping, and junction improvements.

Piloted by the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board, the project was to be executed under a hybrid annuity model to ensure high-quality construction and long-term maintenance, with the concessionaire responsible for upkeep at an estimated annual cost of 2.5% of construction value.

Arora had earlier highlighted barrier-free design elements, including kerb ramps, tactile paving, zebra crossings, and tabletop crossings to ensure universal accessibility, with specific corridors such as Sherpur Chowk to Jagraon Bridge, Model Town Road, and Gill Canal Bridge to Gill Village featuring unique design themes reflecting Ludhiana’s heritage and future aspirations.