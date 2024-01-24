close_game
Chandigarh News / 20,000 cops deployed across Punjab ahead of Republic Day

20,000 cops deployed across Punjab ahead of Republic Day

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 24, 2024 06:58 AM IST

Governor Banwarilal Purohit will be unfurling the National Flag at the state-level R-Day event at Patiala while chief minister Bhagwant Mann will unfurl the Tricolour in Ludhiana.

Over 20,000 police personnel have been deployed across Punjab as part of security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Police personnel rehearsing for the Republic Day parade in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Addressing a press conference, inspector general of police (IGP, headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said, “Foolproof arrangements are in place and senior police officers have been asked to camp in different districts to monitor the security arrangements at their respective venues.”

He added that director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav is personally supervising the arrangements and special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla is the nodal officer for security at all venues.

Gill further said the DGP has ordered extensive checking of vehicles and sealing of inter-state, inter-district and inter-city boundaries. He also advised people to remain alert and immediately inform the police on 112 helpline if they find anything suspicious.

Commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police have been asked to conduct cordon and search operations (CASO) at and around railway stations, bus stands, markets, government buildings and religious places.

