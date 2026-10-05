3 held in Fatehabad jewellery theft case; over 3kg silver, gold recovered

Fatehabad police claimed to have solved the robbery of gold and silver jewellery from a jeweller on the Chandpura-Sidhani road, arresting three accused and recovering 3.49kg of silver and four grams of gold from them. The three accused in police custody on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Jagsir alias Jassi, a resident of Sidhani village; Lovpreet, a resident of Naya Gaon and currently living in Patra, Punjab; and Deepak alias Kala, a resident of Dhuri in Punjab. They were produced before a court and remanded in police custody. A minor allegedly involved in the crime has also been questioned and sent to a juvenile home.

The arrests stem from a complaint filed by jeweller Jashpreet Singh of Chandpura village, who alleged that he was robbed of jewellery while returning home on his motorcycle after closing his shop in Sidhani on September 28.

At around 6.50pm, two motorcycle-borne men with their faces covered intercepted him near a petrol pump on the Chandpura-Sidhani road, police said.

The assailants allegedly brandished sharp-edged weapons and snatched a black bag containing around 4kg of silver ornaments and about 4gm of gold jewellery.

Following a complaint, Jakhal police station incharge Balraj Singh reached the spot with a team and began the investigation. An FIR was registered on October 1 under Sections 309(4), 311 and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation led to the arrest of Jagsir alias Jassi, allegedly the mastermind, on October 1. During his police remand, 1.626kg of silver, said to be his share of the stolen jewellery, was recovered.

Based on his disclosure, Lovpreet and Deepak were arrested from different locations on October 2. Police recovered 700gm of silver and 4gm of gold from Lovpreet, while 1.164kg of silver was recovered from Deepak.

Police said Jagsir, Lovpreet and a minor accused had allegedly planned the robbery after learning that the jeweller regularly carried gold and silver jewellery while travelling between his shop and home.

Lovpreet and the minor allegedly followed the jeweller on a motorcycle and carried out the robbery, while Jagsir and Deepak allegedly kept and dealt with the stolen jewellery, said police.

Fatehabad DSP (traffic) Jai Singh said the investigation was continuing to recover the motorcycle used in the crime, the remaining stolen jewellery and other evidence.