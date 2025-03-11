45-year-old man falls off tractor, crushed under tyre in Zirakpur

A 45-year-old man was killed after falling from a tractor-trolley when it was struck from behind by a canter truck near Patiala Chowk in Zirakpur around 3.30 am on Sunday. The victim was identified as Kamrudin, an Uttar Pradesh native, according to Zirakpur police. (iStock)

According to police, the victim, a daily wager, was sitting next to the tractor driver and lost his balance following collision of the two vehicles. Before he could react, he was crushed under the tractor tyre and killed on the spot. The canter driver fled the spot, leaving his vehicle behind.

Zirakpur police booked the unidentified truck driver under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (causing death by negligence) and 324 (4) (mischief) of BNS.