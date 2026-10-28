53,000-page final chargesheet filed against Majithia, 12 others in ₹719-crore DA case

Mohali: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday filed a final chargesheet running into 53,000 pages in a disproportionate assets (DA) case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia and 12 others. Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Punjab former revenue minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday dismissed the charges a “bundle of lies”. (HT file photo)

The case stems from an FIR registered on June 25, 2025, which initially estimated the alleged illicit wealth at ₹540 crore. Investigators later revised the estimate to ₹719 crore when filing a 40,000-page preliminary chargesheet in August 2025.

The latest filing details properties purchased, financial transactions, and corporate entities linked to the 13 accused, including Gajpat Grewal and Harpreet Gulati.

According to VB officials, around 130 pages outline the core charges against Majithia, a former Punjab revenue minister, while the rest of the volume contains property records, revenue documents, bank account details, and commercial filings.

The DA probe originated from a broader Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) inquiry into a 2021 drug case, with the VB alleging that over ₹540 crore of drug proceeds was laundered through various channels facilitated by Majithia.

Reacting to the development on X, Majithia denied the allegations, calling them a “bundle of lies”. “This is a supplementary chargesheet. It took a year and a half to concoct this story, which is nothing but a bundle of lies,” Majithia posted, adding that he maintains full faith in the judiciary and “truth will prevail”.

The chargesheet records the investigating agency’s findings, and the allegations remain subject to judicial scrutiny.