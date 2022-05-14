5-crore fraud: Arrested financier’s son also in Chandigarh police net

Six months after property dealer-cum-financier Ram Lal Chaudhary was arrested for duping a Gurgaon resident of ₹5 crore on the pretext of real estate investment, police have also arrested his son, a co-accused in the case.

Identified as Amit Chaudhary, alias Ammu, the accused lives in Sector 46. Ram Lal was arrested on November 12, 2021, on the complaint of Atulya Sharma, who had alleged that he had lured him in 2015-2016, promising to make him “the king of real estate”.

On Ram Lal’s promise of high returns, Sharma paid ₹5 crore in cash between July 2015 and January 2016. The cash was collected by Ram Lal’s son Amit and one such meeting had taken place in Toy Hotel, Chandigarh.

Sharma had stated that he arranged the money by selling his house in Mumbai, taking loans from banks, selling his personal jewellery, utilising his entire provident fund, gratuity, life savings and some cash borrowed from his father.

Amit was produced before a court on Friday and sent to one-day police custody.

A special investigation team (SIT) has already filed a challan against Ram Lal in January this year. He, along with his son, is booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code in the matter.