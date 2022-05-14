₹5-crore fraud: Arrested financier’s son also in Chandigarh police net
Six months after property dealer-cum-financier Ram Lal Chaudhary was arrested for duping a Gurgaon resident of ₹5 crore on the pretext of real estate investment, police have also arrested his son, a co-accused in the case.
Identified as Amit Chaudhary, alias Ammu, the accused lives in Sector 46. Ram Lal was arrested on November 12, 2021, on the complaint of Atulya Sharma, who had alleged that he had lured him in 2015-2016, promising to make him “the king of real estate”.
On Ram Lal’s promise of high returns, Sharma paid ₹5 crore in cash between July 2015 and January 2016. The cash was collected by Ram Lal’s son Amit and one such meeting had taken place in Toy Hotel, Chandigarh.
Sharma had stated that he arranged the money by selling his house in Mumbai, taking loans from banks, selling his personal jewellery, utilising his entire provident fund, gratuity, life savings and some cash borrowed from his father.
Amit was produced before a court on Friday and sent to one-day police custody.
A special investigation team (SIT) has already filed a challan against Ram Lal in January this year. He, along with his son, is booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code in the matter.
-
Mohali shops not displaying expiry date on sweet boxes to be challaned
Come June 1, sweet shops not displaying the “best before date” on boxes and containers carrying sweets will face challans. District health officer (DHO) Dr Subhash Kumar said for the safety of citizens, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had made the “best before date” mandatory on all non-packaged or loose sweets available at sweet shops from October 1, 2020.
-
Mohali: Charging ₹5 as packaging charges costs Barista ₹500
For charging ₹5 as “packaging charges” on a take-away order of a cup of hot chocolate, the Sector-35 outlet of Barista Coffee Company Limited will have to pay a compensation of ₹500 to a Sector 69 resident, apart from refunding the packaging charges. After payment, Pancy Singh Soni, who had moved the consumer commission seeking directions to the coffee company to stop the illegal and unfair trade practice realised she was charged ₹5 as packaging charges, which was justified as “strictly under the rules of the company” by an employee.
-
HC stays demolition of Chandigarh’s Janta Colony
In a setback to Chandigarh administration's plan of making the city slum-free by May end, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday stayed the demolition notices put up at Janta Colony in Sector 25 for May 15. The high court bench of justice Amol Rattan Singh and justice Lalit Batra acted on the plea of one Davinder and nine others, who are residents of the colony.
-
Summer vacations for Chandigarh govt schools extended
Taking note of teachers' concern about the scorching heat conditions in the city, the UT education department has extended the summer vacations at government schools. “Earlier summer vacations were to start on May 30, but now they will begin on May 23 and continue till June 30,” said school education, director, Palika Arora, Chandigarh. According to the orders issued by UT education secretary Purva Garg, students will be allowed 39 days of summer vacation.
-
IPS officer Hemant Kalson suspended after two assault FIRs in a day
Booked for misbehaving with a nurse at the Panchkula civil hospital on May 8, Haryana-cadre IPS officer Hemant Kalson is in dock again for two cases of assault, this time in Pinjore. Kalson, who holds the charge of IG (Home Guard), Haryana Police, was booked twice on Thursday, first for beating up a shopkeeper and then a constable at the Pinjore police station. The shopkeeper alleged that Kalson came in a car with a woman.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics