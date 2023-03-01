After PEC, Panjab University mulls going traditional for annual convocation

The Panjab University (PU) is mulling a change in the dress code for its upcoming convocation, shifting from the western convocation robes to traditional Indian attire. Panjab University has formed a panel to deliberate on dress code for its annual convocation. (HT File)

The varsity has formed a panel to deliberate on the matter and come up with the recommendations. The panel, headed by varsity senator Akhter Mahmood, held a meeting on Tuesday where members gave their suggestions.

The same comes in backdrop of the Punjab Engineering College (PEC) senate last year asking the graduating students to ditch the western graduation robes in favour of traditional Indian attire for the convocation which was held in October.

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali, had also decided to take the same route for its convocation held in January this year.

Notably, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had in 2019 has asked all universities to go with traditional attire during their convocation ceremonies.

Committee members divided

Despite an array of examples to draw from, the varsity panel has not given any recommendations so far as the members remain divided on whether to change the convocation dress code.

A member of the committee not wishing to be named, said, “While discussing the matter, the committee members were divided. While some were in favour of changing the dress code to traditional attire, some members did not agree with the same.”

The member said that the committee will hold another meeting soon to continue the deliberation before giving any final recommendations.

A senior university official, meanwhile, said the varsity is yet to finalise the convocation date, but is planning to hold the convocation either during the back end of April or early May.

Last year, the varsity had held its 69th annual convocation on May 6 after a gap of two-year hiatus. The university had skipped the annual convocation in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 restrictions in force in Chandigarh. Around 1,100 PhD scholars were awarded doctorate degrees last year at PU.

