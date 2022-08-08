Ambala mayor demands vigilance probe into two road projects
Ambala mayor Shakti Rani Sharma has demanded a vigilance probe into an alleged scam in the construction of two roads in 2019.
In her letter to MC commissioner and the director general of the state vigilance bureau, Sharma alleged that separate tenders had been allotted for the construction of two 800-metre roads in September 2019 at a total cost of ₹73.65 lakh. However, only 200-metre each was constructed, the mayor has alleged.
“Further, the contractor laid down the RCC pipe and the breadth of the road was increased from 38 feet to 57 feet without approval or inviting fresh tender and payment of ₹60 lakh was made,” she said, referring to a report published in a Hindi daily.
She added that the work was executed in absence of a written order and it is now estimated that around ₹1.57 crore will be required to build the remaining 600-metres of each road.
“I’m upset that nothing has come out of all the complaints filed against discrepancies in MC’s working. I’ve called for a grievance redressal meeting on Monday to hear out problems being faced by residents,” Sharma said.
The letter comes weeks after Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) state spokesperson Vivek Chaudhary Lallana in July sought a vigilance inquiry into a number of issues concerning the civic body. He is the husband of nominated member of the MC house, Pooja Chaudhary.
In June, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors had met deputy commissioner Vikram Singh alleging non-seriousness of civic body employees in the absence of MC commissioner, following which an inspection was carried out by SDM (city) Hitesh Kumar.
-
Man stabbed to death in Delhi’s Tughlakabad after resisting robbery, two nabbed
Two people were arrested on late Sunday afternoon while police have launched a manhunt for two of their accomplices for allegedly stabbing to death a 27-year-old truck driver, who resisted their attempts to rob him early during the day in a forested area near Inland Container Depot at Tughlakabad in south Delhi, said police. The two arrested suspects have been identified as 21-year-old Bobby and 19-year-old Ishan alias Jishan (both identified by their first names).
-
Chandigarh man cheats doctor of her car
A resident of Sector 32 was booked for cheating a doctor of a resident of Sector 2, Dr Anuradha, Chandigarh's car. The accused has been identified as Tushar Sharma. In her complaint, Dr Anuradha, a resident of Sector 2, Chandigarh, alleged that she had posted an advertisement on an online portal to sell her car . She said Tushar showed interest in purchasing the vehicle. A cheating case has been registered at Sector 3 police station.
-
Taxman from Punjab on green mission; grows urban forests, vertical gardens
Additional commissioner of income tax Rohit Mehra, currently posted in Amritsar, has planted 12 lakh trees and plants, grown 700 vertical gardens and 250 urban forests at places like Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Sangrur, Gurdaspur, Mohali in Punjab, Delhi, Jammu, Surat, and Baroda in the past five years. The Mehra family was living in Ludhiana at that time. “We can remain healthy only if we have a clean environment around us,” Amritsar born Mehra said.
-
Booster shots cross one crore mark in U.P.
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh crossed the one-crore mark in administering precaution doses on Sunday, when a mega Covid vaccination drive was conducted. According to the data from the Cowin portal, the number of booster shot beneficiaries in the state was over 1.09 crore by 5.30 pm on Sunday. They included 392147 beneficiaries in Lucknow. Over 30,000 precaution doses were administered in the state capital. Uttar Pradesh had started administering booster shots (precaution doses) from January 10.
-
Did not release list of ‘illegal colonisers’ in Ayodhya: ADA
The two-page list, purportedly carrying the signature of ADA lekhpal Ajay Bharti, mentions 40 areas in Ayodhya where illegal colonies have allegedly mushroomed. Ayodhya MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, former Milkipur MLA Gorakhnath Baba and city mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay are among those named.
