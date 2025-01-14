Amritsar mayoral poll: Two more independent councillors join AAP

In a jolt to the Congress which is struggling to garner support of the independent councillors in Amritsar to get its candidate elected as the mayor, two more independent councillors on Tuesday joined the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In a jolt to the Congress which is struggling to garner support of the independent councillors in Amritsar to get its candidate elected as the mayor, two more independent councillors on Tuesday joined the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). (Representational image)

With this, the AAP further gained strength in the Amritsar Municipal Corporation as four independent councillors have already joined the party. Councillor Anita Rani (Ward No. 67) and councillor Usha Rani (Ward No. 63) officially became part of the AAP at a ceremony held in Amritsar.

Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal welcomed both councillors into the party.

He said, “The AAP is committed to transforming Punjab by ensuring clean and people-centric governance. The joining of dedicated public representatives like Anita Rani and Usha Rani strengthens our resolve to serve the people better. I am confident they will play a significant role in furthering AAP’s mission of delivering real change at the grass-roots level.”

In the MC elections, Congress emerged as the single largest party in the civic body house by winning 40 out of total 85 seats. However, it is short of the support of six councillors. Including five elected MLAs from urban segments—Amritsar Central, Amritsar North, Amritsar South, Amritsar East and Amritsar West, the total strength of the MC house is 90.

To secure the majority, Congress is trying to woo the independent councillors who are eight in number. In a setback to the efforts of Congress, six independent councillors have extended support to AAP. In the elections, it won 24 seats. With the inclusion of five MLAs and six independent councillors, its tally reached 35. Though the AAP is far behind the majority, it seems to spoil the game of Congress. So far, only one independent councillor has extended support to it.

However, efforts are also being made by both the parties to woo the nine councillors of the BJP and four of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).