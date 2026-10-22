Amritsar:Three juveniles among seven nabbed with 3kg heroin, grenade & 2 pistols

The Amritsar rural police have busted two networks involved in drug trafficking, illegal arms and explosives smuggling, apprehending seven individuals, including three juveniles, in two separate operations. The police recovered one hand grenade, two .30-bore pistols along with 29 live cartridges and 3.4 kg heroin from their possession, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday. Two separate FIRs under Sections 21 and 25 of the NDPS Act, Section 25 of the Arms Act, and Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act have been registered at the Chatiwind and Lopoke police stations, officials said. (HT)

Those arrested in the first operation were identified as Ajay, 28, a resident of Mudh Khokhar, and Robin Masih alias Noni, 22, a resident of Sultanwind. Those apprehended in the second operation were identified as Gurlal Singh, 20 and Rashpal Singh, 18, both residents of Lopoke, along with three 17-year-old juveniles. Police have also impounded an unregistered motorcycle from the accused.

DGP Yadav said a preliminary investigation had revealed that the arrested accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based smugglers and were smuggling illegal weapons for further distribution among criminal elements. Further investigation is underway to uncover the entire network and establish its backward and forward linkages, he said.

Sharing details of the first operation, inspector general of police, border range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the police had received a reliable input that suspect Ajay has been procuring drone-dropped heroin and illegal firearms from across the border to supply them further on the directions of foreign-based gangsters.

“Acting swiftly, the police, in coordination with a central agency, set up a special checkpoint in the Manawala area and intercepted Ajay along with his accomplice Robin Masih while they were riding a motorcycle. A search of the bag carried by the pillion rider led to the recovery of nearly 3.4 kg heroin and one .30-bore pistol along with 19 live rounds,” he said.

In the second operation, the IGP said a joint team of the CIA and SHO, Lopoke, while patrolling during the Dussehra festival, received a tip-off about a cross-border smuggler pushing consignments of arms and explosives through local youth. Acting on the input, police intercepted the group during checking and recovered one live hand grenade, one .30-bore pistol along with 10 live rounds from the accused.

Amritsar rural senior superintendent of police Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said Ajay was a drug addict and a habitual criminal facing at least five cases, including four under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and one under the Arms Act.

Two separate FIRs under Sections 21 and 25 of the NDPS Act, Section 25 of the Arms Act, and Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act have been registered at the Chatiwind and Lopoke police stations, officials said.