Anti-Covid fight: 5-year-old Dharamshala boy becomes police mascot

The little ‘corona warrior’ who won the internet after a video of him asking people to wear masks in a crowded Dharmashala street went viral has been made the local police’s mascot for coronavirus protocols.

Five-year-old Amit, who sells balloons to supplement his parents’ income, was seen barefoot on the streets of Bhagsunag near McLodganj asking people to wear a mask. His video was shared on the Instagram page, Dharmshalalocal, and was widely circulated.

“This little kid was seen on the streets on Dharamshala asking people to wear a mask. He doesn’t even have shoes to wear. See the smirking faces of these people. Who is educated and who is uneducated here?” read the caption of the post. The precocious child, who hails from Gujrat, said, “I would see policemen asking people use a mask. So, I thought I should also do it, as people were not following protocol.”

As a token of appreciation, the local police honoured Amit and presented him with a pahari cap, snacks and an energy drink. The administrators of ‘Dharamshalalocal’ gifted pairs to Amit and his brothers.Abhay Karki, who runs the Instagram page, said help is also pouring in from locals.“An elderly couple gifted him clothes while many want to fund his education,” he said, adding that they will speak to his parents, who are out of town, once they return.

Kangra senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vimukt Ranjan said that the situation in the hill state was alarming as tourists were not following Covid norms. “I have directed that police assistance rooms be set up at McLeodganj and Bhasunag to tackle the massive tourist influx. We will impose heavy penalties on those not following the norms,” Ranjan said, adding that he would visit McLeodganj and Bhagsunag on Thursday to review the situation.