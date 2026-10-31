ASI caught under influence of drugs in Mansa, booked

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Punjab Police deployed on law-and-order duty in Mansa allegedly tested positive for drugs after being found in a disoriented condition in Budhlada town on Friday. The ASI, identified as Sehajpreet Singh, was posted in Mohali district and had been temporarily deployed in Mansa for law-and-order duty. (HT)

The ASI, identified as Sehajpreet Singh, was posted in Mohali district and had been temporarily deployed in Mansa for law-and-order duty.

According to local residents, the ASI was spotted in a disoriented physical state, following which a large crowd gathered at ITI Chowk and raised slogans against the government and the police. Protesters also alleged that he was carrying drugs. As tensions escalated, some residents allegedly attempted to thrash the ASI, forcing the police to intervene and rescue him.

Superintendent of police (SP) Narinder Singh, who was temporarily deputed to Mansa from Faridkot, said the ASI was taken to the sub-divisional hospital for a medical examination. The test results showed the presence of morphine and benzodiazepines in his system. However, no narcotics were recovered from his possession.

The SP said a case under Section 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had been registered at Budhlada City police station. He added that legal and departmental proceedings had been initiated against the ASI. Police are also investigating the source of the drugs.