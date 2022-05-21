At 36, Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases double in a day
The tricity on Friday recorded 36 fresh Covid-19 cases, more than double of its Thursday tally of 17.
Chandigarh’s cases shot up from six to 18 in the past 24 hours, while Mohali also recorded a spike from seven to 11. In Panchkula, the cases saw a slight rise of four to seven.
The people found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 34, 35, 37, 44 and 48, Manimajra and PGIMER campus.
Of the 11 cases in Mohali, seven were reported from Mohali city, while two cases each surfaced in Dera Bassi and Kharar.
The spike in daily cases also pushed tricity’s active cases up from 147 to 152.
This includes 75 positive patients in Chandigarh, 55 in Mohali and 22 in Panchkula.
Chandigarh admn gets cracking to utilise Urban Development Fund
After keeping it on the back-burner for several years, the UT administration has finally made first moves in framing guidelines for using the Urban Development Fund. The fee collected from conversion of properties from leasehold to freehold is deposited in UDF and can be used for different development projects in the city. The administration had allowed the conversion of residential leasehold properties to freehold in 2017.
Hail, thunderstorm alerts issued for Chandigarh for next four days
With a fresh Western Disturbance starting to affect the region from Saturday onwards, the India Meteorological Department has issued alerts for hail and thunderstorms in the coming four days. IMD issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms with gusty winds up to 40 km per hour for Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday, while an orange alert for hail and thunderstorms with gusty winds going up to 60 km per hour on Monday has also been issued.
Haryana speaker’s car damaged in accident near Chandigarh’s Sector 48
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta suffered a back sprain after a car hit his SUV while he was on his way to the Chandigarh International Airport near Sector 48 on Friday. Apart from the two cars, Gupta's pilot vehicle was also damaged in the accident. As per information, Gupta was on his way to the airport to take a flight to Udaipur to attend an event of the Aggarwal Samaj.
Bomb at Chandigarh Model Jail: Pro-Khalistan outfit member involved; NIA to take over probe, say police
Police investigation into the recovery of a bomb near Model Jail, Sector 51, in April this year has established the involvement of Jaswinder Singh Multani, a prominent member of banned pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). With the discovery, the National Investigation Agency is set to take over the case. Hailing from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, A close associate of US-based SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, Multani, 45 is known as an expert in radicalising Sikh youth to take part in extremist activities.
19-year-old BCA student ends life at CGC Landran, hostel warden booked
A 19-year-old student of Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran, ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his hostel room on the college premises on Thursday night. After his father alleged that the hostel warden, Naveen Kumar, had been harassing the hostel warden, Naveen Kumar's son for months, police booked Kumar for abetment to suicide. The deceased, a native of Gaya, Bihar, was a first-year student of the bachelor of computer application course at the college.
