At 36, Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases double in a day

The tricity on Friday recorded 36 fresh Covid-19 cases, more than double of its Thursday tally of 17.

Chandigarh’s cases shot up from six to 18 in the past 24 hours, while Mohali also recorded a spike from seven to 11. In Panchkula, the cases saw a slight rise of four to seven.

The people found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 34, 35, 37, 44 and 48, Manimajra and PGIMER campus.

Of the 11 cases in Mohali, seven were reported from Mohali city, while two cases each surfaced in Dera Bassi and Kharar.

Chandigarh tricity’s active cases include 75 in Chandigarh, 55 in Mohali and 22 in Panchkula. (HT)

The spike in daily cases also pushed tricity’s active cases up from 147 to 152.

