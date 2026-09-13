Bizman abducted in Zirakpur, rescued by wife; 1 held

A 55-year-old Panchkula property dealer was allegedly abducted in broad daylight in Zirakpur on Thursday after a group of men intercepted his Mercedes, assaulted him and took him to a showroom in Bhabat, from where his wife later rescued him after a distress call. Police are conducting raids to arrest Ram Singh, identified as an accomplice, and six to seven other unidentified persons allegedly involved in the abduction and assault (HT File)

Police have arrested Vishu Kumar, a native of Guru Har Sahai in Ferozepur, who currently lives on Bhabat Road, in connection with the case while efforts are on to nab the remaining accused.

The incident took place around 4 pm near the Advamed Hospital on Ambala Road when the victim, Ajay Kharbanda of Sector 12, Panchkula, was travelling with a friend. He alleged that initially a motorcycle-borne man stopped in front of his car, blocking his way following which, three cars stopped behind his vehicle.

As the victim had no way to escape, several men got out of the vehicles, pulled him out of his Mercedes and assaulted him before forcing him into a silver Toyota Innova. The accused allegedly drove him to a showroom in Bhabat, where they confined him.

Kharbanda managed to make a distress call to his wife while inside the showroom. She reached the spot and rescued him, according to police.

Following the businessman’s complaint, Zirakpur police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.

During the investigation, police seized the silver Toyota Innova, bearing registration number CH 01 AR 0121, and a black Mahindra Thar allegedly used in the crime. Police are conducting raids to arrest Ram Singh, identified as an accomplice, and six to seven other unidentified persons allegedly involved in the abduction and assault. The motive behind the assault is suspected to be personal enmity, police said.