BJP taking credit for projects started during Congress rule: Bhupinder Hooda

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government in Haryana, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said that the saffron party's nine-year rule was marked by growing corruption, crime and increased casteism.

The leader of opposition, at a briefing, said that eight out of the nine national educational institutions listed by the BJP government in a brochure highlighting its nine-year achievement were initiated during the Congress rule.

“No new power plant, new metro line, railway line, big projects or national and international-level institute was established in the state during the BJP rule. This government is indulging in false propaganda by taking credit for the projects started by the Congress government,” said Hooda.

“So what is the BJP celebrating? Haryana does not need their so-called double engine government any more. Rather, the state needs a government with a new engine,” he said.

The former CM said that the BJP-JJP government aimed to make Haryana number one in terms of unemployment, inflation, corruption, crime and drugs. “This government has committed atrocities on farmers, closed down welfare schemes for the poor and is notorious for increasing the debt liability,” he said.

The coalition government needs to clarify on their poll promises like increasing the old age pension to ₹5,100, grant of pay scale equal to Punjab and construction of medical colleges in every district, the former CM said.

The Congress leader alleged that recruitments in the state were beset with scandals. “The deputy secretary of Haryana Public Service Commission was caught in his office with illegal gratification in November 2021. Similarly, five persons were caught in the office of Haryana Staff Selection Commission on charges of tampering with the results in 2018. In the last nine years, several question papers have been leaked. These included CET (Group D), HCS (2023), SI recruitment (March 2022), dental surgeon (December 2021), police constable recruitment (August 2021), village secretary recruitment (January 2021), clerk recruitment (December 2016), excise inspector (December 2016), agriculture inspector (July 2017), conductor recruitment (September 2017), HTET (November 2015), the former CM said.

Hooda said crime graph in Haryana has been on an increase. “According to the NCRB report, crimes against Dalits and women have increased the most in Haryana. From 2014 to 2021, there has been an increase of 96.02% in the cases of crimes against Dalits. Due to increase in crime, investment has stopped coming into the state. According to the RBI report, Haryana stands at the last position in terms of investment,” he maintained.

The leader of opposition said those in power were busy in corrupt practices. “There have been so many scams in the last nine years. The liquor scam during the lockdown, cash for job, Dadam mining, Yamuna mining, property ID, paddy purchase, KM Scheme, crop insurance have come to light. But due to the protection of the government, no action has been taken against the corrupt,” the former CM alleged.

