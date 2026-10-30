Body of missing toddler found in village pond in Karnal

A day after a two-year-old boy went missing in Singra village of Karnal’s Nissing area, his body was recovered from a local pond under mysterious circumstances on Thursday, said investigating officer from Nissing police station, sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar. The body was pulled from the pond by a team of divers led by renowned diver,Pargat Singh, from Kurukshetra. (HT File)

The body was pulled from the pond by a team of divers led by renowned diver,Pargat Singh, from Kurukshetra.

The investigating officer said the diver used a drone to find the correct image and clues in the pond, after which they launched a rescue operation and found the body.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) headquarters Sandeep Kumar, who supervised the whole operation, said the autopsy was conducted and a report is awaited.

The DSP, however, said that prima facie the case appeared to be death by drowning, but the report will clarify if there was any foul play.

Sources said, the doctors did not find any injury marks on the toddler’s body, which was recovered from the pond situated meters away from the house.

On Wednesday, the family filed a missing complaint, stating he was playing outside his home but was not found later.

The boy’s father, Lalchand, said, “I returned home with my daughter, had tea, and my son was playing outside. My wife went to give tea to our daughter, and I stepped out to visit a shop in the village. About an hour and a half later, my family called in panic, saying the child was nowhere to be found. We searched the entire neighbourhood and then lodged a complaint with the police. We have no enmity or dispute with anyone.”

Following the complaint, several police teams started a search operation that intensified on Thursday and officials scanned CCTV footage to verify if the boy wasn’t kidnapped.

The officials also carried out house-to-house and rooftop searches with the help of a sniffer dog squad.