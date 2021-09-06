Budding agriculturists learn poultry farming tips at GADVASU

A two-week training course on poultry farming concluded at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University on Monday.

A total of 11 budding farmers from different parts of Punjab participated in the training programme, organised by the department of veterinary and animal husbandry extension education.

Dr SK Kansal, professor and technical coordinator of the programme, said poultry farming was one of the most profitable entrepreneurial ventures for diversification of agriculture.

He said depending on the land holding, capital and marketing facilities, one can either venture into layer farming, meant for table egg production, or broiler farming, meant for meat production. He advised farmers to adopt strict bio-security measures at their farms to ward off communicable diseases.

Dr YS Jadoun and Dr Gurjot Kaur Mavi, coordinators of the training, said the trainees were taught about specific breeds and strains of poultry stock, GADVASU poultry breeds, hatchery management, construction of sheds for commercial farming, backyard poultry production, integrated poultry farming, management of poultry waste, prevention from heat and cold during environment stress, economical and balanced ration for different stages of the birds, making different products from egg and meat, their branding, vaccination in birds, post-mortem examination and preparation of project reports.

Dr RK Sharma, head of department, informed the participants about various facilities and utility services provided by the university for livestock farmers. He encouraged the farmers to share their problems with university experts for prompt solutions.

The trainees were also informed about the varsity’s monthly magazine, Vigiyanak Pashu Palan, and special books on poultry farming. On conclusion of the programme, they were presented saplings of medicinal plants by AYUSH wing of GADVASU.