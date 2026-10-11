Cache of ammunition, arms recovered from forest in Baramulla

A cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material was recovered from Mukaam Chethar forests in Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday. The seized cache of arms from Mukaam Chethar forests in Baramulla’s Sopore on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Police said the action was taken after specific intelligence inputs led to a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the forest area of Mukaam Cherhar, under the jurisdiction of Bomai police station, resulting in the recovery of a major cache of arms, ammunition, grenades, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and related materials.

“During the search operation, a blue barrel and a bag were found concealed beneath a large boulder. The bomb disposal squad (BDS) was immediately called to the spot for examination and safe handling of the suspected explosive material. During the operation, two assault rifles (01 AK-47 and 01 AK-76) along with seven magazines and ammunition, four pistols along with four magazines and ammunition, one multi grenade launcher (MGL) with five rounds, 11 hand grenades, three IEDs with remote controls, eight detonators and two timers were recovered,” a police spokesman said.

Police said that FIR No. 66/2026 under Sections 13, 18, 20 and 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Section 7/25 of the Arms Act and Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act has been registered at Bomai police station.

“Further investigation is underway to establish the source and ownership of the recovered material, identify those involved in its concealment and ascertain possible terrorist linkages. The recovery represents a significant achievement in the ongoing counter-terrorism efforts of Sopore police. Further investigation will also focus on establishing the circumstances surrounding the concealment of the recovered material and identifying all persons involved,” police said.