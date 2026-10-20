‘Can’t focus’: Students for noise control at Sector 34 fair; Chandigarh administration promises action

For hundreds of competitive exam aspirants who head to the Divisional Library (South) in Sector 34 to prepare for their examinations, the evening hours have become increasingly difficult, with loud music from a Dussehra fair set up nearby disrupting their studies. With DJ music starting around 4pm and continuing into the evening, students say the noise has been affecting their concentration, particularly on the library’s upper floors. With a Dussehra fair near the library, competitive exam aspirants struggle to concentrate as loud music from affects reading rooms (HT File)

The library, located in Chandigarh’s coaching hub, attracts students preparing for civil services, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examinations and other competitive tests from across the city and neighbouring areas. The facility remains open from 8am to 10pm, with a regular daily footfall of around 2,000 visitors, which rises to nearly 3,000 during examination periods.

Students said the problem had become more noticeable over the past week, with the music becoming particularly disruptive after working hours, when many aspirants arrive at the library for their evening study sessions.

Deputy commissioner Nitish Yadav, when contacted, said, “Will get it checked and ensure that the sound levels remain within the prescribed ones.”

Sachin, who is preparing for the civil services examinations, said the loud music from the fair was affecting students trying to study in the library. “The fair is set up right in front of the library, and loud music starts playing after 4pm. It becomes difficult to concentrate on studies when the DJ is playing,” he said.

Rakhi, who is preparing for the SSC examinations, said the noise could be heard on the third and fourth floors of the four-storey building. While the basement, ground floor and first floor remain relatively unaffected, students sitting on the upper floors find it difficult to focus. The third floor also closes early, at around 6 pm, further limiting the space available to students seeking a quieter environment.

Sakshi, an UPSC aspirant, said she visits the library after work, making the evening hours crucial for her preparation. “After working hours, I come here around 5.30 pm just to study, but that is also the time when they start playing music. For the past week, I have not been able to study properly because of the noise. The administration should ensure that such noise-generating activities are avoided near a public library, where students come specifically to study,” she said.

Librarian Parveen Kumar said the issue was sensitive as the land where the fair has been organised does not belong to the library. He added that permission for the event was granted by the deputy commissioner and the library authorities were not in a position to oppose the decision.

“We cannot say much because the land does not belong to us, and the permission has been granted by the DC. The matter also comes under the municipal corporation,” Kumar said, adding that the fair was expected to continue until December.

The timing of the disturbance has added to students’ concerns, as many rely on the library for uninterrupted preparation after coaching classes or work.

Under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, permissible noise levels vary according to the area’s classification. The prescribed ambient noise limit for commercial areas is 65 decibels (dB) during the day and 55 dB at night, while residential areas have limits of 55 and 45 dB, respectively. Areas officially designated as silence zones have stricter limits of 50 dB during the day and 40 dB at night. However, a silence-zone classification is not automatic merely because a library is nearby; the applicable designation and permitted noise levels need to be verified.

With the fair expected to continue for weeks, students are hoping the administration will ensure compliance with noise regulations so that the city’s public library can remain a conducive space for learning and examination preparation.