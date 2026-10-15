CBI initiates probe into ‘illegal mining’ in Hoshiarpur following HC orders

Following directions by the Punjab and Haryana high court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated formal investigation into alleged illegal mining activities in Talwara and Mukerian region of Hoshiarpur district. A CBI team arrived in Alera village in Talwara block on Wednesday and inspected a stone crushing site where large-scale excavation had been reported. Except for a watchman, no staff member of the crushing unit was present when the team arrived there. Rahul Manchanda, the complainant who filed the writ in the high court demanding an investigation into illegal mining, accompanied the probe team. (HT)

Rahul Manchanda, the complainant who filed the writ in the high court demanding an investigation into illegal mining, accompanied the probe team. Meanwhile, the media was barred from approaching the inspection site. Sources claimed the stone crusher was operating inside a reserved forest area, adding that the forest department had written to the deputy commissioner in January to shut it down for operating without permission.

The high court had handed over the preliminary investigation to the central agency a few days ago and directed it to complete the task and submit the report in three months.

The court ordered the probe after perusing the inspection report of district legal service authority (DLSA) which had conducted an enquiry in the case. The CBI has been asked to identify the illegal mining operators and investigate the role of officials who were supposed to have prevented the environmental damage. The petitioner had alleged that the local regulatory bodies, including the Punjab Pollution Control Board and department of mining and geology, failed to check the illegal practice. He had supported his claims with pictorial evidence.

The report of DLSA inspection confirmed deep excavations ranging between 20 and 110 feet across numerous villages including Sandhwal, Naushahra Simbli, Dewal, Sariana, Waziran, Godho, Bringli, Dhulal, Bhatehar, Dhol Kalota, Alera, Amroh, Basantpur, Asifpur, Jugial, Parelian, and Siparian.

The report mentioned deliberate attempts by vested interests to mislead the inspecting team, blocked or waterlogged pathways leading to actual sites, and siting of parked heavy excavating machinery alongside fresh mounds of mining material, suggesting prior leaks regarding the inspection schedule. The report also brought to notice violations of mandatory provisions linked to registration of stone crushers.

After reviewing the DLSA report and examining the record presented, a bench comprising chief justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and justice Rohit Kapoor observed that the evidence prima facie indicated the complete erosion of hills alongside large-scale ecological damage, and directed the CBI to launch a preliminary inquiry into the matter.

The court asked the agency to conduct a detailed drone survey and acquire 3D satellite imagery from credible sources like Google Earth or ISRO to accurately map historical and periodic ecological changes in the region. The bench ordered that all financial expenses required to comply with the court’s survey and inquiry directions must be borne entirely by the State of Punjab.

The court has granted liberty to the CBI to seek assistance of any department or the Union ministry in preparing the report on findings of satellite imagery or survey

The matter has been listed for December 7, by which date the CBI is mandated to submit its comprehensive report in a sealed cover.