Central agency raids ploy to defame me ahead of assembly polls: Mann

Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann said on Wednesday that the CBI and ED raids at his office were part of the tirade launched by the BJP and other opposition parties to tarnish his image. He said that such actions would persist in the coming months, aiming to defame him in the run-up to the state assembly elections. “Their dream of coming to power will never become a reality,” Mann said (HT)

Addressing a gathering at Harkhowal village in Chabbewal constituency, he said that he was not afraid of such raids as people of Punjab were with him.

“Their dream of coming to power will never become a reality,” he said, adding that those who had always exploited people should never get a chance to rule.

On the occasion, he dedicated 154 new Aam Aadmi Clinics (AAC) to the people. With this, the total number of Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab has reached 1,244. Of the newly dedicated clinics, 36 are in Amritsar, 26 in Patiala, 17 in Ludhiana, 12 in Gurdaspur, 11 in Jalandhar and 10 in SAS Nagar (Mohali), and the rest in other parts of the state. These clinics would provide 107 types of medicines and 47 types of diagnostic tests free of cost to the patients.

The CM said that the Aam Aadmi Clinics had considerably strengthened people’s confidence in government healthcare institutions. “Around one lakh people visit these clinics every day, and a total of 6.48 crore OPD visits have been recorded so far. This reflects the trust people have placed in these facilities,” he claimed.

The CM reiterated that the expansion of Aam Aadmi Clinics and the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana were part of the state government’s broader commitment to ensuring accessible and affordable healthcare for the people of Punjab. He promised more recruitment of medical and allied staff in the health department. He announced a grant of ₹2 crore for the construction of a community centre in the Chabbewal constituency.