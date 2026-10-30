Central University of Jammu holds 2-day workshop on indigenous space tech for Viksit Bharat 2047

The Central University of Jammu inaugurated a two-day capacity-building workshop on “Indigenous space technology for Viksit Bharat 2047: Mission excellence to space leadership” on Tuesday. Organised by the Satish Dhawan Centre for Space Science, the workshop is being held on October 27–28, 2026. Professor Rakesh Jha, workshop coordinator, presented an introductory note outlining the objectives and significance of the workshop. (HT Photo)

Shweta Yadav welcomed all the dignitaries and participants. Professor Rakesh Jha, workshop coordinator, presented an introductory note outlining the objectives and significance of the workshop and highlighting the importance of indigenous space technology in India’s journey towards technological self-reliance.

Addressing the gathering, professor Sanjeev Jain, vice-chancellor, Central University of Jammu, said that the renowned Indian scientist Satish Dhawan was born in Jammu and Kashmir, making it a matter of great privilege for the university to have a research centre named after him.

Emphasising the importance of self-reliance, he remarked that self-reliance begins with self-belief. He noted that Indian start-ups are now manufacturing satellites and that indigenous Indian space technology is gaining recognition across the globe. He highlighted the importance of nurturing innovation and strengthening India’s technological capabilities to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Shri Ram Niwas Sharma, IAS, commissioner/secretary, school education, Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, observed that the workshop was not merely a platform for discussing indigenous technology but also a reflection of India’s growing self-reliance in space technology.

He emphasised the relevance of the workshop to Jammu and Kashmir, stating that space technology could make significant contributions to disaster management, national security and environmental protection. He underlined the potential of space-based applications to address regional challenges and support sustainable development.

Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, IAS, secretary, department of higher education, Union ministry of education, and guest of honour, congratulated the Central University of Jammu for organising the first workshop on this important theme.

She stressed that the vision of Viksit Bharat could be realised only through collective efforts and active participation in the nation’s development. She remarked that the deliberations and brainstorming sessions held during this workshop will undoubtedly provide direction for the development of indigenous space technology.

She noted that the government of India has placed a strong emphasis on technological development and the utility of research, as new research will provide a significant boost not only to the space sector but to various other fields as well.

R Balasubramaniam, member, NITI Aayog, and chief guest, highlighted the pivotal role of higher education in achieving the mission of Viksit Bharat. He observed that technology is one of the most important pillars of the vision of a developed India. He emphasised that workshops of this nature can sensitise young minds, inspire them to explore emerging technological opportunities and encourage them to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development.

The two-day workshop featured eight thematic sessions focusing on indigenous technological capabilities, strategic leadership, private-sector participation, human spaceflight, disaster management, space diplomacy, industry–academia collaboration and skill development for the emerging space economy.