Chandigarh: Book explores Guru Nanak’s teachings through modern lens

At some point, you need to accept your life as it is and apply Guru Nanak’s teachings to it, said author Kamla K Kapur, adding that her book, ‘Awakening with Nanak: Reflections on Self, Society and Human Flourishing’ tries to simplify it for a modern audience. From left: Hindustan Times executive editor Ramesh Vinayak, former Punjab chief secretary Vini Mahajan, former chief of army staff and CCF president Gen VP Malik (retd), author Kamla K Kapur, theatre personality Neelam Mansingh Chaudhary and former Panjab University vice-chancellor Arun Kumar Grover during the launch event on Saturday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

The 21-chapter book was released in the presence of former chief of army staff Gen VP Malik, theatre personality Neelam Mansingh Chaudhary, former Punjab chief secretary Vini Mahajan, former Panjab University vice-chancellor Arun Kumar Grover and Hindustan Times executive editor Ramesh Vinayak at the Government Art Museum, Sector 10, on Friday.

In a conversation with Vinayak during the event, Kapur said she deliberately chose a personal rather than traditional or scholarly approach to Guru Nanak’s life and teachings. “I was sceptical that the book may not go well with Sikh bodies as neither is it written in a traditional approach nor in a scholarly manner. I have personalised it. I wanted to show the Guru’s relevance to me,” she said.

The central idea of the book is ‘Aatmateerath’ – a pilgrimage to oneself, Kapur said, describing Guru Nanak as her “friend, guru and guide”.

“Guru Nanak guides us to make an inner journey, to make a pilgrimage to yourself,” she said.

She highlighted two aspects of Guru Nanak’s teachings that she believes are particularly relevant today – equality and mastery over the mind.

Kapur said Guru Nanak also teaches that conquering the mind is central to conquering life. “We need to reclaim the jungle of thoughts and when we do that, the Guru says your demons will work for you,” she said, adding that his teachings offer a way to confront envy and hatred.

“It’s a human fallacy. We compare ourselves to others. At some point, you need to accept your life as it is and apply Guru Nanak’s teachings to life and strive for what you want,” she said.

Praising the book, Vinayak said it “simply and profoundly captures the essence of Guru Nanak’s teachings and his life”.

Organised by the Chandigarh Citizens Foundation (CCF) in association with HarperCollins, the event also featured musical performances by Gurdeep Singh on the rubab and Bhai Baldeep Singh on vocals.