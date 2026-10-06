‘The day has 24 hours’: Gen Z tenant pays rent at 11:58 pm after landlord calls at 8 am, sparks online debate

A landlord’s instruction to his Gen Z tenant that rent must be paid on the 5th has sparked an online debate after the tenant, when called by the landlord at 8 am on the due date, reportedly pointed out that the day had 24 hours. A landlord’s instruction to his Gen Z tenant that rent must be paid on the 5th has sparked an online debate after the tenant, when called by the landlord at 8 am on the due date, reportedly pointed out that the day had 24 hours. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Gemini-generated photo)

According to a post on X, the landlord had told the tenant that the rent was due on the 5th. The tenant reportedly responded that he understood. But when the landlord called at 8 am on the 5th to ask for the rent, the tenant apparently pointed out that the day had 24 hours.

He eventually paid the rent at 11:58 pm, just two minutes before the day ended.

Landlord-tenant episode sparks online debate The incident prompted a discussion online, with users divided over who was in the right. Some argued that if a landlord expects rent at a specific time, the rental agreement should clearly specify the date and time.

Others took a more practical view, asking what would happen if the tenant intended to pay during the day but encountered a network outage, a banking failure, or another technical issue.

Then came the generational commentary. “Proves Gen Z are from another planet,” one person remarked, while another said that “lessons about patience are sometimes learnt the hard way.”

Not everyone found the tenant’s approach amusing. One user said that if they were the landlord, the tenant would be getting an eviction notice with a clearly defined payment timeline.

The episode has, in typical online fashion, turned a routine landlord-tenant exchange into a broader debate over deadlines, contracts, patience, and whether “pay by the 5th” means any time on the 5th or preferably before the landlord has to call.

Also Read: Why Gen Z is ditching the 'rent forever' mindset to invest in real estate sooner than expected

NoBroker's 2026 analysis says 71% of Gen Z respondents prefer owning a home to renting. It also says Gen Z is entering the property market 5–6 years earlier than Millennials, with digital discovery, transparency and authenticity important to this generation. The analysis also describes financially capable Gen Z professionals as “almost homebuyers”: they can afford to buy but are deliberately choosing to rent, particularly because they value mobility, flexibility and lifestyle access.

NoBroker's rental-market report says 32% of renters are aged 25–35, while the 18–25 group is the second-largest renter cohort. It also found that proximity to work is the leading reason for shifting homes, cited by 44% of tenants.

Also Read: ₹1.2 lakh monthly rent for 650 sq ft 2BHK in Navi Mumbai's Vashi sparks debate on Reddit: ‘More expensive than Europe, US

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)