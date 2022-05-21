Chandigarh Class 12 students find CBSE physics exam moderately difficult
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) organised the physics exam for Class 12 students, while the Indian School Certificate (ISC) also held the accounts exam for Class 12 on Friday.
Students had a largely positive reaction to the CBSE physics exam, with few students finding the paper easy and others deeming it moderately difficult.
Ajit Karam Singh International Public School, Sector 41, student Arshita, who took the exam at the Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 46, said, “For me the exam went well, a few questions were more difficult than the others.”
Hita and Hiya of Guru Nanak Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Sector 30, rated the question paper’s difficulty as moderate. Khushi, a student of the same school added, “The questions were direct and NCERT based, if you learnt the formulas, the paper was very easy for you. We all completed the exam well before time so we had time to revise it as well.”
ISC accounts exam deemed difficult
ISC students, meanwhile, found the accounts exam difficult and lengthy. Mehak, a student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, said, “The exam was very tough, questions were really difficult. Even our teachers were not happy about it. My exam went fine but a lot of students are not happy with how they performed.”
Another student of the same school, Ananya, added, “The paper was very lengthy and some students even left the exam midway.”
Child killed in Dera Bassi hutment fire: BSP leaders protest for compensation
The leaders of the Bahujan Samaj Party on Friday held a protest outside the Dera Bassi SDM office, demanding compensation for the family of the 18-month-old girl, who was charred to death in a hutment fire at Sundra village on May 14. The protest was led by BSP state president Jasvir Singh Garhi, state general secretary Raja Rajinder Singh and Nawanshahr MLA Nachhatar Pal.
Now, learn about road safety on driving simulators in Chandigarh
With two new simulator driving machines being installed at the Children's Traffic Park in Sector 23, residents coming forward for a refresher training module after suspension of licence will now be able to get hands-on experience of road safety by the traffic police. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Manisha Choudhary inaugurated the simulators on Friday. The two simulators were purchased by traffic police at an estimated cost of ₹8 lakh.
Readers’ Take: Who let the dogs out in the tricity?
Avoid feeding the problem While the Chandigarh municipal corporation has failed to deal with the stray dog menace, dog lovers who feed these dogs with an almost karmic zeal should share some of the blame. Such people take no responsibility if the dogs they feed chase or bite others. Packs of strays lurk in public parks or street corners, chase vehicles and howl at night disturbing the neighbourhood. There should be designated feeding areas instead.
Appoint nodal officer to ensure proper use of funds: Punjab DGP Bhawra to police officials
With the funds allotted to the police department by the government for investigation of cases remaining underutilised, Director General of Police VK Bhawra has written to the senior officials to appoint a nodal officer to ensure that the money is used properly and conduct random checks as to where the investigation officers are arranging money from.
2 held with 140kg poppy husk, 50,000 pills in Ferozepur
Ferozepur Two men were arrested with 140kg poppy husk and 50,000 banned pills in Ferozepur on Friday. The accused are Kulwant Singh of Nizamwala village and Gurkirtan Singh of Joge Wala village. SSP, Ferozepur, Charanjit Singh Sohal, said, “We setup a checkpoint in the grain market in Lakho Ke Behram village on the Ferozepur-Fazilka Road and recovered 140 kg poppy husk and 50,000 intoxicant tablets and two smartphones from a truck.”
